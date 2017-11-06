The Sun News
Latest
6th November 2017 - Indian police arrest cartoonist for caricature of politicians, officials
6th November 2017 - Katsina govt. inaugurates Local Peace c’ittees
6th November 2017 - Kebbi SON apprehends N9.15m smuggled sugar from Brazil 
6th November 2017 - PDP vows to takes over Kebbi as new excos sworn in
6th November 2017 - Typhoon Damrey batters Ietnam, kills 49 
6th November 2017 - Don wants street in Abuja named after Prof. Mabogunje
6th November 2017 - Angola expels 2,884 Congolese
6th November 2017 - Insurgency: Buratai lauds troops’ commitment, promises prompt payment of allowances
6th November 2017 - Secession threat hits Kenya
6th November 2017 - Time for ‘patience’ with N’ Korea over, says Trump
Home / World News / Indian police arrest cartoonist for caricature of politicians, officials

Indian police arrest cartoonist for caricature of politicians, officials

— 6th November 2017

Police on Monday arrested a cartoonist in southern India for depicting the region’s top government functionaries in a “derogatory” caricature, sparking criticism over the move as an attack on freedom of the press.

G Balakrishnan, 36, a freelancer associated with an online news portal, was held, in Tamil Nadu State capital, Chennai, on Sunday, for the caricature that blamed chief minister Edappadi Palaniswami and top officials for not acting against loan sharks active in the state.

Police officer Anita Arokyamery said that he was charged with publishing defamatory and obscene material under the Indian Penal Code as well as the Information Technology Act, crimes punishable with three years in jail.

“He was produced before a court on Monday which released him on bail.

“The court told him to make himself available for questioning as and when the police requires,” she added.

After his release, Balakrishnan told reporters he would continue to highlight the inefficiencies of the government through his work.

Balakrishnan drew the cartoon after a worker immolated himself and three members of his family in the Tirunelveli district, unable to bear harassment by a money lender who lent him money at a very high interest rate.

The arrest sparked a controversy after media groups planned a protest in Chennai saying it was an attempt to quash free speech and silence critics.

India, the world’s largest democracy, is ranked a poor 136th among 180 countries on the 2017 World Press Freedom index.

There have been questions over press freedom amid the targeting and arrests of journalists in recent months. (NAN)

Post Views: 2
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Katsina govt. inaugurates Local Peace c’ittees

— 6th November 2017

The Katsina State Dialogue and Amnesty Committee has inaugurated Peace  Committees across the 34 local government areas of the state. The state Commissioner for Information, Alhaji Hamza Borodo, disclosed this when the dialogue committee visited Daura Local Government Area on Monday. Borodo said the Dialogue and Amnesty Committee was under the chairmanship of the Secretary…

  • Kebbi SON apprehends N9.15m smuggled sugar from Brazil 

    — 6th November 2017

    From: Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi The Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) in Kebbi State has impounded a truck-loaded with 560 bags of sugar allegedly smuggled from Brazil through the state;s borders with Niger Republic.     The seized products, 50kg each, were branded as White Crystal Sugar Nardini Agroindustrial LTDA Industrial Brazillaira, sold at N15,000 per bag….

  • PDP vows to takes over Kebbi as new excos sworn in

    — 6th November 2017

    From: Olanrewaju Lawal, Birinin-Kebbi   Some elders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kebbi State have vowed to wrestle the state from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 general elections.   A former National Chairman of PDP, Alhaji Bello Haliru Mohammad, who spoke on behalf of other elders in the state,…

  • Don wants street in Abuja named after Prof. Mabogunje

    — 6th November 2017

    From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta A university don,  Prof. Toyin Falola, has called on the Federal Government and the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) to name a street after a retired Professor of Geography, Akin Mabogunje. The call, according to Falola, became imperative in order for the Federal Government to honour the professor emeritus for what…

  • Insurgency: Buratai lauds troops’ commitment, promises prompt payment of allowances

    — 6th November 2017

    Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has assured troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE that their operational allowances owed them for the last two months will be paid this week. Gen. Buratai said this followed the release of funds for the payment of operational allowances and logistics for the 3rd quarter of 2017 from the…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share