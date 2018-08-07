– The Sun News
India asks telecoms to block Facebook, WhatsApp in case of misuse

NAN

India has asked its telecom operators to find ways of blocking applications such as Facebook and messaging app WhatsApp in the case of misuse, according to a document seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

India has in recent months intensified efforts to crack down on mass message forwards after it found that people were using social media and messaging apps to spread rumors and stoke public anger.

WhatsApp in particular has faced the wrath of Indian regulators after false messages circulated on the messaging platform led to a series of lynchings and mob beatings across the country.

The department of telecommunications in July asked Indian telecom service providers, as well as mobile and internet industry bodies, to “explore various possible options” to block such apps.

READ ALSO Lifeline for lepers’ colonies in Ogun

“You are requested to explore various possible options and confirm how the Instagram/Facebook/Whatsapp/Telegram and such other mobile apps can be blocked on internet,” according to the government letter dated July 18 and seen by Reuters.

Facebook Inc, which owns both WhatsApp and photo-sharing platform Instagram, declined to comment.

Telegram did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A source at India’s department of telecommunication said the letter was aimed at finding ways to block such apps during “emergency situations”.

“There is a need for a reasonable good solution to protect national security,” said an official.

For WhatsApp, India is its biggest market with more than 200 million users and one where it says people forward more messages, photographs and videos than any other country.

Following calls from the government to stem the platform’s misuse, WhatsApp has moved to deter mass message forwards and launched an advertising campaign to educate consumers.

In July, WhatsApp said message forwards will be limited to five chats at a time, whether among individuals or groups, and said it will remove the quick forward button placed next to media messages.

Separately, India’s federal police has begun probing Cambridge Analytica misuse of Facebook user data, which New Delhi suspects included information on Indian users.

WIFE

My wife’s a burglar, divorce-seeking husband tells court

— 7th August 2018

NAN Olatunde Akintunde, an Ibadan-based computer operator, on Tuesday consented to the divorce suit filed by his wife, Dasola, alleging that she was a burglar. In his counter argument in the case, Olatunde stated that his wife broke into his shop to steal computer sets, photocopy machines, a generating set and a cooking stove. “Dasola…

  • South Africa

    2019: APC South Africa mobilises support for Buhari

    — 7th August 2018

    NAN The All Progressives Congress (APC), South Africa chapter, on Tuesday called on Nigerians in the diaspora to support the re-election bid of President Muhammadu Buhari. Mr Bola Babarinde, Chairman of the chapter, who made the call in a statement, said the president had so far acquitted himself remarkably well as a leader and deserved…

  • NERDC

    NERDC to encourage more experiments in educational curriculum

    — 7th August 2018

    NAN The Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC) has said that it would drive more experiments into the Nigerian educational curriculum. Prof. Ismail Jinadu, the Executive Secretary of NERDC, made this remark in an interview, on Tuesday, in Abuja. “When you do lots of experiments by using different objects, elements and so on, it…

  • ELECTRICITY

    KEDCO tasks customers on prompt payment of electricity bills

    — 7th August 2018

    NAN The Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has called on its customers especially rural dwellers to promptly pay their bills to enable the company render quality service. KEDCO’s Managing Director, Dr. Jamilu Gwamna, made the call on Tuesday while inaugurating the Women Literacy Centre at Dausayi village in Gezawa Local Government Area of Kano State….

  • neutrality

    Kebbi Gov. tasks INEC on neutrality

    — 7th August 2018

    NAN Kebbi Governor, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to be neutral and ensure free, fair and credible elections in 2019. The governor, made the call when the new Kebbi Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Alhaji Ahmed Bello, paid him a courtesy visit in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday. “Election can…

