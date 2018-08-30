INCREDIBLE: 10 years of uninterrupted blackout

“T‎ his unfortunate situation was foisted on Ondo South by BEDC with its unlawful activities of systemic disconnection of many communities from the national grid due to questionable claims of huge outstanding debts. The entire six local governments in Ondo South are gravely affected.” Similarly, a human rights activist in Ilaje LG, Mr. Reka Aderanti, said: “The claims of huge outstanding debts and unpaid electricity bills by the BEDC are questionable, unrealistic and largely unconfirmed. The questionable claim is tied to pre-privatization eraa‎ndtheregimeoffixedchargeseven with epileptic power supply and weeks of no power supply. Most residents and communities dismissed any indebtedness on electricity bills as they claimed the defunct PHCN was duly paid all charges. “The action of BEDC to disconnect Ondo South from the national grid is unlawful and it amounts to exercise of powers BEDC does not have. While it is traditional to disconnect power supply from homes of debtors, it is alien to disconnect power supply from entire senatorial district. It is impossible and unrealistic for all households in the local governments to be indebted. “This same senatorial district subjected to many years of uninterrupted darkness is the home of the Omotoso Nigeria Integrated Power Plant that is supposed to generate 530 mega watts. The NIPP was commissioned by the last administration. It was after the commissioning that the power plants were not working because of the unavailability of gas. It should be stated that the NIPP project appears to be more of a misfortune than blessing to Ondo South.” Mr. Ayobami Oluwaseun lamented: “Throughout this period of blackout, the traditional institutions and youth groups consistently engaged the BEDC with the hope of reaching an accord to end the reign of darkness in Ondo South. However, it appears that BEDC is rigid on illegality and lawlessness.” READ ALSO: BEDC sues rights groups, demands N5m as damages

Recently, residents of Okitupupa LG staged a protest and threatened to boycott the 2019 general elections should the power outage in the area persists. They also threatened to prevent the conduct of elections if the power outage is not ameliorated before the polls. Armed with placards of various inscriptions, the protesters issued a 14-day ultimatum to the federal and state governments to restore electricity to the area or face more mass actions, just as they vowed not to pay taxes until the matter is resolved. Chairman of Tailors Association, Okitipupa branch, Wahab Muhammed, who led the protest said: “It is sad that our politicians from the Ondo South have failed us. We have been in total darkness for over 10 years and they have failed to restore our electricity. We have made up our minds that we are not going to participate in the 2019 elections, if our electricity is not restored. We will not allow them to campaign in our area. “We are also not happy that the state government has not done anything meaningful to address the situation. Henceforth, we are not going to pay revenue to the government.” He urged the Federal Government not to renew the contract of BEDC: “It is crystal clear that BEDC has failed woefully, despite the fact that we do not owe them, they refused to give us electricity.” But the state office of the NDDC said it concluded arrangements to come to the rescue of Ondo South. Its director, Mr. Emmanuel Audu, told Daily Sun that the commission was already working to connect the area to the national grid: “This area has been battling with power outage for almost seven years and NDDC has risen to the occasion to ensure that residents enjoy what other people enjoy. From our findings, the 33kv supply line that connects the senatorial district emanates from Osogbo (in Osun State). But the line is old, dilapidated and not in use and this has put the communities in darkness.” He said NDDC found out that the solution required was to relay bulk power from the Omotoso Power Plant to Okitipupa, saying that the construction of 132kv line was awarded in 2013 from the power plant to Okitipupa, which covers 60 km distance together with construction of transmitting line over 150 towers. The second part is construction of 2 by 30LVA injection substations to run 33 feeder lines that will power the areas: