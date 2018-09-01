Increasing public funding for HIV/AIDS

Available statistics from NACA show that Nigeria has the second largest HIV burden in the world with

about 3.2 million people living with the virus. It is also estimated that about 600 Nigerians are infected with HIV and about 400 die from the infection daily. Almost two-thirds of all new HIV infections in West and Central Africa occurred in Nigeria in 2016.

While about one million Nigerians were on treatment for HIV, only about five per cent of the affected persons were being supported by the government. In July 2018, UNAIDS revealed that “there were 36.9 million people living with the immune system-attacking virus in 2017, of whom 1.2 million were not getting the drugs they need.”