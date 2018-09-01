– The Sun News
Latest
1st September 2018 - Increasing public funding for HIV/AIDS
31st August 2018 - CAC Registration: Lagos SWAN rejects national body’s position
31st August 2018 - 2019:  Ojukwu’s widow begins LG tour of Anambra South
31st August 2018 - Atiku weeps as supporters present him nomination form
31st August 2018 - River Niger flood alert: NOA calls for immediate evacuation
31st August 2018 - Buhari’s refusal to assent to PIGB disappointing – CISLAC
31st August 2018 - I’m ‘one of the greatest’ managers – Mourinho
31st August 2018 - 2019: Lagos PDP warns aspirants against violence
31st August 2018 - NIPOST to engage agencies for effective address system
31st August 2018 - Klopp pleased with Liverpool’s squad depth
Home / Cover / Editorial / Increasing public funding for HIV/AIDS
PUBLIC SECTOR FUNDING FOR AIDS

Increasing public funding for HIV/AIDS

— 1st September 2018

The recent call on the Federal Government to increase public sector funding for treatment of People Living with Human Immunodeficiency Virus and Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (HIV/AIDS) by some stakeholders is welcome. The stakeholders made the call at a media screening of Prof. Wole Soyinka’s “Keep the Promise” to AIDS Video Campaign, organised by AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF). They also revealed that “it takes just N20 billion to put 50 percent of people living with HIV/AIDS on yearly treatment.”

READ ALSO: Int’l Condoms Day: AHF distributes 100,000 condoms in Makurdi

Also, the Director-General of the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA), Dr. Sani Aliyu, observed that “devoting funds for the treatment of persons living with the pandemic by the Federal Government is not a charity but a right as HIV patients are entitled to live happily and make needed contributions to national growth and development.”

Similarly, the Country Director of AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), Dr. Echey Ijezie, emphasised the need for state governments to contribute to HIV/AIDS funding in their respective states. The Federal and State governments should heed the call of the stakeholders and commit more funds towards the treatment of people living with the dreaded condition in order to curb the spread of the disease.

Available statistics from NACA show that Nigeria has the second largest HIV burden in the world with
about 3.2 million people living with the virus. It is also estimated that about 600 Nigerians are infected with HIV and about 400 die from the infection daily. Almost two-thirds of all new HIV infections in West and Central Africa occurred in Nigeria in 2016.

READ ALSO: Workers Day: Don’t discriminate against workers living with HIV/AIDS – NACA

While about one million Nigerians were on treatment for HIV, only about five per cent of the affected persons were being supported by the government. In July 2018, UNAIDS revealed that “there were 36.9 million people living with the immune system-attacking virus in 2017, of whom 1.2 million were not getting the drugs they need.”

It is also worrisome that Nigeria is not doing enough in terms of funding the treatment of HIV/AIDS. It is not encouraging that 95 per cent of the funding for HIV/ AIDS treatment comes from foreign donors. For Nigeria to tackle the HIV/AIDS menace, the Federal Government has been advised by the Country Director of the Joint  (UNAIDS), Dr. Erasmus Morah, to increase the funds allocated to HIV from N1.5bn to N7.5bn.

It is equally commendable that the Federal Government is considering taking over the ownership of the HIV/AIDS response in Nigeria. We commend the stakeholders for making the call and urge the Federal Government to substantially increase its funding to the war against HIV/AIDS. It is not good that foreign donors bear the burden of treatment of Nigerians living with HIV/AIDS.

We cannot continue to allow the United States and the Global Fund to own the treatment response. We want this ugly narrative to change so that Nigeria can rightly own the project. For the government to effectively tackle the pandemic and halt its march, the state governments should also contribute to funds used in fighting the menace.

READ ALSO: US agency to help end AIDS, cervical cancer in Africa

Even local governments can contribute to the HIV/AIDS funds. We enjoin corporate bodies and some wealthy Nigerians to come together and contribute to augment the HIV/AIDS treatment funds. All the people living with the pandemic in the country and who are in need of treatment must be provided with the drugs.

We believe that if all the three tiers of government work together in combating the scourge, the war will be won. Let Nigerians and other stakeholders in the campaign against the spread of HIV/AIDS work in concert to avert further spread of the disease.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

PUBLIC SECTOR FUNDING FOR AIDS

Increasing public funding for HIV/AIDS

— 1st September 2018

The recent call on the Federal Government to increase public sector funding for treatment of People Living with Human Immunodeficiency Virus and Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (HIV/AIDS) by some stakeholders is welcome. The stakeholders made the call at a media screening of Prof. Wole Soyinka’s “Keep the Promise” to AIDS Video Campaign, organised by AIDS Healthcare…

  • Lagos SWAN

    CAC Registration: Lagos SWAN rejects national body’s position

    — 31st August 2018

    The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) Lagos State Chapter has turned its back from the national body over the controversy surrounding registration with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC). This is contained in a communique issued after the association’s emergency congress held at Lagos SWAN Secretariat, National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos on Friday. The communique reads:”…

  • OJUKWU

    2019:  Ojukwu’s widow begins LG tour of Anambra South

    — 31st August 2018

    ….As Godwin Maduka offers support to pay tribute to Ikemba Nnewi Aloysius Attah, Onitsha The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) delegates in Orumba North and South Local Government Areas of Anambra have been charged to appreciate the late Dim Chukwuemeka Ojukwu’s role in the Igbo nation by supporting her wife’s Senatorial ambition. An America-based Surgeon,…

  • ATIKU WEEPS

    Atiku weeps as supporters present him nomination form

    — 31st August 2018

    Fred Ezeh, Abuja Presidential aspirant under the umbrella of People Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, on Friday, broke down in tears when leaders of his supporters’ group presented him with 2019 PDP presidential nomination and expression of interest forms. Cost of the forms, N12 million, was raised by members of over 2,000 support groups…

  • RIVER NIGER

    River Niger flood alert: NOA calls for immediate evacuation

    — 31st August 2018

    Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has alerted Nigerians, especially those living and operating along the banks and flood plains of the River Niger, of the need for immediate evacuation. In a statement issued by the Head, Press Unit, Paul Odenyi, the Agency said the alert became imperative in the light of recent…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share