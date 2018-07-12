The Sun News
KWARA

Inclusiveness key to good governance, stability – Kwara gov.

— 12th July 2018

Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara State says inclusiveness was critical to ensuring good governance and stability in Nigeria.

Governor Ahmed made the remarks during an interaction with traditional rulers from Kwara South senatorial district of the state, on Wednesday, at the Government House, Ilorin.

He said that inclusiveness was essential not only to get feedback from the public, but also to consult key stakeholders and other representatives of the people concerning key decisions and policies that affect their welfare.

Such inclusiveness, he said, also ensures the support of critical stakeholders, promotes a sense of belonging and goes a long way towards guaranteeing the success of key government policies and projects.

Governor Ahmed maintained that development-orientation was now towards a bottom up approach which goes a long way towards creating a match between government programs and the people’s expectations in a manner that creates harmony in the system.

The governor also spoke to the monarchs on the state of affairs in the state, regarding its finances and development and called on them to continue to support government’s programmes, as well as promote peace and harmony in the State.

The governor assured that the state government would continue to adopt an open door policy and consultation to give every part of the state and all citizens a sense of belonging in the governance of the state.

Responding on behalf of the monarchs, the Olofa of Offa, Oba Mufutau Gbadamosi Esuwoye II, commended Governor Ahmed for the initiative and assured that traditional institutions in the state would continue to partner the state government to ensure that Kwara records more progress and remain peaceful.

Among the traditional rulers present at the interactive session were the Elerin of Erin-Ile, Oba Abdulganiyu Ajibola Ibrahim, Olusin of Isanlu-Isin, Oba Solomon Olugbenga Oloyede, Olupako of Share, Alhaji Abubakar Adelodun, Olupo of Ajase-ipo, Oba Sikiru Woleola II, Olosi of Osi, Oba Salihu Adasofegbe and other monarchs from Kwara South.

 

Share