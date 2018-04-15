Include T. A Orji’s name in looters list, Abia group urges FG

The Abia Progressives Forum (APF) has threatened to sue the Federal Government and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) if they fail to include the name of the immediate past governor of Abia State and current Senator, representing Abia Central Senatorial District, Chief Theodore Orji in the government’s list of looters.

The group alleged that the ex-governor and his family looted several billions of naira meant for the development of the state when he held sway as governor.

Addressing newsmen, the Chairman of the Abia Progressives Forum, Mazi Okechukwu Okwuonu, explained that the call for the inclusion of T.A Orji’s name in the list was borne out of the desire to ensure that the monumental fraud, which characterized his government when he was at the helms of affairs in Abia would not go unchecked.

Okwuonu called for the prosecution of the former governor and his son, Chinedu, who is currently the Majority Leader of the State House of Assembly over alleged corruption.

“President Muhammadu Buhari anti-corruption war will not be complete if the Presidency and EFCC fail to beam their searchlight on Senator Orji and his cohorts.

“In fact, to set the records straight, the looting under his administration was unprecedented and massive. That is why Abians did not witness any development in the state.

“We will sue the Federal Government if it fails to include the former governor’s name in the looter’s list. Following facts and figures at our disposal, the former governor looted over N7 billion meant for the development of Abia.

“If the Federal Government fails to act on our call, we will take them to court. Abians are anxiously looking forward to the prosecution of Orji for financial fraud.

“Also, let us state it clearly that we have uncovered secret deal carried out by the former governor in collaboration with an EFCC official who happened to be an Abia citizen of Ikwuano extraction, to kill corruption charges against him”, Okwuonu disclosed, saying that this would not be allowed to stand.