Include freight forwarders in CRFFN’s board, ANLCA urges FG

— 2nd May 2018

NAN

The President, Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), Mr. Iju Nwabunike, has urged the Federal Government to include freight forwarders on the governing board of the Council for Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria (CRFFN).

Nwabunike made the plea in an interview, on Wednesday, in Lagos.

Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, on March 9, 2018, inaugurated the CRFFN board comprising: Mr Donatus Ozoemena, Mr. Benson Edosomwan and Mr. Abubakar Tsanni.

Other members are: Mr Hassan Jonga, Sen. Bisi Oyewo and Chief Moshood Tijani.

Nwabunike, who was pioneer chairman of CRFFN,  urged the Federal Government to “properly constitute” the board by including freight forwarders.

“Yes, I know the board has actually been constituted but there is no freight forwarder there. I think until they get freight forwarders elected into the board, the board will not be properly constituted.

“We are waiting for the Nigerian Shippers’ Council. It is within the ambit of Nigerian Shippers’ Council to do election and bring on board freight forwarders so that the board will be effective,” Nwabunike said.

He solicited government’s support in electing freight forwarders into the Board of the CRFFN so that practitioners could be well represented on issues affecting their operations.

