Incest: Father docked for defiling biological daughter

— 25th November 2017

A 35-year-old father, Emmanuel Idoko, appeared before an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Friday for alleged defilement of his 12-year-old biological daughter.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Lucky Ihehie, said Idoko slept with his daughter in his home at 35, Akinwonsola St.,Oworonshoki, Kosofe Area of Lagos.
The accused is facing a three-count charge bordering on defilement of a minor contrary to Sections 137, 160 and 170 of Criminal Code Law 2015.

Corroborating the incident, the coordinator, Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team (DSVRT), Mrs Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, told the court that the defilement started in mid 2017.
“The alleged defilement started precisely in July, 2017 in their single room apartment where the 12- year- old girl was allegedly assaulted sexually by her biological father.
“According to reports, the mother of the survivor (name withheld) divorced her father over three years ago but Idoko did not allow the mother to go with her children.
“The father, the survivor and his other nine-year-old daughter live together in his single room apartment.
“The survivor recalled that the first incidence happened in July when her father forcefully undressed her at about 11:00 p.m. even though she resisted, but her own father raped her.
“She said since then, her father’s gruesome act has been consistent weekly and precisely on Tuesday and Wednesday nights.”
“This caused serious emotional trauma for the young girl who is in primary five. She kept this to herself until she finally opened up to a mandated reporter.
“It was the mandated reporter who reported the case to the police, took her to Mirabel Centre, a sexual assault referral centre in Lagos, which examined and confirmed forceful penetrations on her.
“At the sexual assault referal centre, she was administered drugs and lodged in a private children centre in the area.
“The matter was reported to DSVRT on Nov. 21 by Ketu Police Station Family Unit after presenting hospital reports, then the father was arrested,” she said.

The accused pleaded not guilty.

The Magistrate, Mrs. Sule Amzat, granted the accused N200,000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the case until Dec. 12 for continuation of trial.
Section 137 stipulates 14 year imprisonment for offender.(NAN)

