2019 is fast approaching and, of course, there are anxieties and concerns, so what is your reaction and feeling in this regard? Let me start by saying that I have also read so many versions of permutations regarding the next elections. Some people are of the opinion that it would be tough, others are afraid it would be violent just as there are those who are strongly of the view that it would be peaceful. I think that what is happening now, in my view, would allow one to have a true picture of what would happen in 2019. The reason I say this is that there are some alignments and realignments still going on in the polity among the members of the political class. Some people are moving in and out of their parties. I think that until the alignments and realignments are concluded and exhausted, it will be hasty to make a hurried prediction of what it would look like come 2019. Out of the APC, we now have the Reformed APC. Among the members of the APC, there are those who say that they would not go with the Reformed

APC. Until such realignments within the political parties are stabilized, there is no way one can make a concrete analysis of how 2019 is going to play out. From where we are today, how prepared do you think the Buhari administration is to play by the rules of fair play and others? The nature of politics to expect in 2019 would be largely dependent on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). If Prof Yakubu is sincere, definitely he is going to conduct a very credible election for Nigeria. But if he is not sincere, then we are going to have some problems. His sincerity is key to 2019. I was once in INEC. I was once the Chief of Logistics in INEC and I know the intrigues and power play that goes on within the electoral commission. Most of it would depend on the chairman and his team. If they want to say, I want to be independent, then you will see that they are not likely to be influenced by any political party and that would inevitably be of benefit to the country.

Many people would like to know about the present political standing of Buhari in the North. Is Buhari still as popular as he was in 2015? Is he still the Buhari, who is a myth or has he lost many grounds in the region? In 2015, the attitude of the people in the region was “let’s get Buhuri and we would be able to have change. And let us not vote for the incumbent president”. As of today, I can assure you that with all the intrigues going on in the political landscape, Buhari must have lost some of his support in the North – when I say the North, I mean the North, North-West and the North Central. Certainly, Buhari has lost some of his old support base. But in your view, why do you think he has lost support in these places? Well, my guess is that it may be because of what is happening in the country right now. Do not forget that there have been a lot of killings and some people, rightly or wrongly, are associating it with his failure to…. Some people are feeling that he is not taking the matter as seriously as he would have done. And the issue of killings in the North is not limited to the North Central alone, even in a state like Zamfara, that is in the North-West, there are also a lot of killings. This has given the impression that he is not serious in containing these killings. And the seriousness is not for him persay to go to the front. The seriousness is for him to give a directive to those who are concerned to make sure that the killings are stopped.