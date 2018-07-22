Incessant killings: Life no longer sacred in Nigeria – Archbishop Agwu

Most Reverend (Dr.) Sunday Agwu is the Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Methodist Church Nigeria. He is from Abia State. Recently, he spoke on the incessant killings of Nigerians, particularly Christians, by herdsmen and the 2019 elections.

Excerpts:

What is your comment on the incessant killings by suspected herdsmen in some parts of the country, particularly the recent incident in Plateau State?

I must say, as a matter of fact that it is a very painful thing. Very painful, in deed! And some of us, the religious leaders are beginning to feel that life has lost its sacredness in this country. Life is sacred. But it seems Nigerians do not value it again. That is why the killing of fellow human beings has been a daily occurrence in this nation. I read in a newspaper recently, where Prof. Wole Soyinka said that the life of a cow is now more precious than the life of a human being in Nigeria. That is the summary of the whole thing, killings by herdsmen. How can people be massacred like this in a nation like ours? We claim to be giant of Africa; we say we are this and that, but very shameful things are happening in this nation. It is not only in Plateau State that human beings had been massacred in such a gruesome manner. I remember, in April, two Catholic Church priests were murdered, while they were conducting church services in Benue State. I begin to wonder how the international community is feeling about Nigeria. And I remember also, watching the visit of our president to the White House in America not long ago. And President Donald Trump was pointing at him saying, killing of Christians in Nigeria must stop. Yet, it has not stopped. I want to say that, we Christians are truly feeling the pains so much to the marrows. That is my reaction.

What is the cause? Does it mean that the Federal Government is not serious with checkmating the excesses of the herders?

That is exactly the cause. I know and I am sure that the essence of governance is for the wellbeing of the people; for the protection of lives and property. But our nation has become such that lives and property are no longer protected. Yet, we have law enforcement agencies. My question is, what are these law enforcement agencies and agents doing, apart from fighting Boko Haram in the North-east? What are they doing? Nigerians are yet to hear that any of those murderers has been brought to book. Even those that killed the priests in Benue State, I am yet to hear that they have been arrested and government is interrogating and prosecuting them, to serve as deterrent to other Nigerians that indulge in similar dastardly acts. The question we are asking is, what is the Federal Government doing to tackle this hydra-headed monster? I must come in to the discussion that is going on now. The Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, was saying of presenting a bill on State Police. He said that the more we delay in passing that bill, the more we risk people being massacred everywhere like animals. So, we are asking the question, why is it like this? I am more than 60 years. Since I was born, I have never seen or heard of anything like this happening anywhere, let alone in Africa, particularly Nigeria. Killings everywhere, everyday! For us in Africa, life is sacred and very precious. If under the watch of this All Progressives Congress Federal Government, people are being massacred like this, it beats one’s imagination.