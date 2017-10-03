INC commends Dickson’s leadership style

From: Tony Osauzo, Benin-City

The Western Zone of the Ijaw National Congress (INC), the umbrella body of all Ijaw people in the federation, has expressed support for the leadership style of Governor Henry Seriake-Dickson of Bayelsa State.

The INC said the style of governance of Governor Dickson and his intervention in issues of critical concern to the Ijaw, across the states of the federation, has fostered unity.

A statement by the Zonal Publicity Secretary of the INC, Western Zone, Comrade Priye Noel Kuete, made available to journalists in Benin-City, enjoined all Ijaw sons and daughters to encourage Governor Dickson to succeed both as a governor of Bayelsa State and as a leader of the Ijaw people.

Noting that Governor Dickson had handled his position to the admiration of millions of the people, the INC commended him for the recent appointment of a son of the zone, Mr. FIdelis Soriwei, as his Special Adviser on Media Relations, adding that he has proved beyond doubts with practical actions that he is a lover of his people.

The INC further commended the governor for giving full scholarship to non Bayelsa indigenes in the foremost model institution he built in the state, the Ijaw National Academy, Kaima.

“The INC Western Zone would like to use this opportunity to commend the Governor of Bayelsa State who has explored new avenues to strengthen Ijaw unity. It is a fact that Dickson has acted not as a politician but as a leader whose actions are not predicated on sentiments. He is a leader whose commitment to the unity of the Ijaw nation is beyond doubts.

“He has further distinguished himself as a leader with uncommon qualities. His recent appointment of Mr. Fidelis Soriwei, an Ijaw from Ondo State as Special Adviser on Media, creation of the Ministry of Ijaw National Affairs as a way of fostering the unity of the Ijaw nation, the award of scholarship to Ijaw people from states outside Bayelsa (Delta,Edo & Ondo States) at the Ijaw National Academy, the constitution of the Advisory committee on the Niger Delta among numerous others, are attestations to the commitment of his leadership to the cause of our people.

“We also applaud Governor Dickson for his commitment to the upgrading of the Health Centre at Arogbo kingdom in Ese- Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State, to have (for the first time) an operation theatre, a morgue, nurses/doctors quarters, generator house, fencing and equipment.

“With all that he is doing, Dickson deserves our encouragement and support. Now is the time to give it”, the statement said.