The newly elected National Sports Federations boards are now to be inaugurated on Monday, July 10, 2017.

The inauguration, which would be presided over by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalung will hold at the Main bowl of the Abuja National Stadium.

The inauguration earlier slated for July 13, 2017 was brought back by three days to enable the federations to hit the ground running. Some federations were already preparing for some major competitions outside the country like the Commonwealth Youth Games.

Meanwhile, hearing of petitions and appeals arising from the elections continued till Thursday June 29, 2017 while a formal statement on findings, decisions and bye elections if any would be made public on Friday, June 30, 2017.