The Sun News
Latest
21st February 2018 - Inaugural lecture: Prof Ngwakwe gives thanks to God 
21st February 2018 - Clash of Valentine’s Day, Ash Wednesday celebrations
21st February 2018 - Dislodged and abandoned
21st February 2018 - Day Imoke, Adeola, others celebrated Solomon Giwa-Amu
21st February 2018 - FAAC disbursements hit N6.41tr in 2017
21st February 2018 - Direct flight to The Gambia, others’ll boost commerce –Envoy
21st February 2018 - How poor documentation marred exportation of solid mineral
21st February 2018 - Ease of Doing Business in Nigeria not attractive –Itsede
21st February 2018 - Benue/Nasarawa crisis: IGP meets stakeholders  in Abuja
21st February 2018 - Afro-Colombians celebrate Christmas in February
Home / oriental news / Inaugural lecture: Prof Ngwakwe gives thanks to God 

Inaugural lecture: Prof Ngwakwe gives thanks to God 

— 21st February 2018

…Recalls how he survived life-threatening health condition to become Professor of Law

Chuks  Onuoha, Umuahia

The auditorium of the Abia State University, Uturu, was filled to the brim by people from all walks of life.

The large crowd had come to listen to the 34th Inaugural Lecture of the Abia State University.

The lecture entitled: “Law-ness of African Law: A trajectory of advances and reverses in dialectics of African Law for African development,” was delivered by a Professor of Law, Eze C. Ngwakwe.

The event which was a roll call of who is who in the academia saw also the leaders of thought from  the various communities in Abia, including the host community (Uturu) and the community, Ukwa, Abia South Senatorial zone, where the lecturer comes from coming out in their large number to grace the occasion.

Giving glory to God over his promotion to the rank of a professor in the introductory part of his lecture, Ngwakwe said that he never hoped that he would become  a professor so soon, haven  survived a life-threatening challenge that had earlier confronted him.

His words: “I faced a life-threatening and hopeless health situation a few years ago during which I gave up any hope of survival let alone furthering my career.  When eventually God resolved the matter in my favour I felt contented with just being alive. I considered being alive as my great achievement as further career advancement then was inconsequential and trifle”.

The distinguished professor said that he inwardly rebuffed and treated thought of academic advancement with disdain and dismissed them as unmeritorious and unedifying aspects of worldly gains and ephemeral ambitions.   

“But along the line, I began to have a rethink that God may have purposely preserved my life to enable me do more work that will glorify his name. Gradually, I trudged on merely as a matter of course without any specific target of promotion, and today God has blessed my fragile effort with bumper harvest of elevation to professorship.

“It is, therefore, in keeping with my later interpretation and reasoning that my recovery was to fulfill God’s purpose that I feel highly gratified by this honour of our great Abia State University conferring on me the rank of a professor. This accolade carries a commitment to duty on me to present to the academic world, clips and glimpses of my journey to professorship and peep into the direction  of my research in the years ahead in what is called Inaugural Lecture”, he explained as he launched  into the main duty of the day to deliver the lecture.

He said that he deliberately chose the topic to track he progressive evolution of the law sources in inter-connectivity and functional relations of the jural components of African Law in engendering African development.

The lecture, which has about nine headings from the introduction to conclusion dealt on matters of jurisprudence of African law, initial reservations, nature of African law, structural classifications, functions and roles, as well as screening by legal school of thought.

Ngwakwe  talked about changing dynamics of African law in terms of contents, aims and problematic as he schooled the audience on the potency, giving out their features, debilitating factors, non-adherence to procedure, executives lawlessness  and self-help.

On the potency of African law , Prof  Ngwakwe also discussed impunity and corruption under cover of impunity, abuse of discretion in law enforcement and abuse of liberty on the part of the citizens.

He also discusssed concerns of hybridity with regards to African plural laws, concerns of contextual compatibility, concerns of procedural consistency and the outcome of predictability.

Another issue he x-rayed was the fear of anarchism as a course and consequence, looking at forms of anarchism and their manifestation in Africa, then anarchism as law and their linkages.

He also made contributions to African law scholarship after which he stated relevance of African law to development, pointing out indices of development, legal matrices of development, regulation of development sectors and their persisting weaknesses.

Ngwakwe showed the audience the way forward in his lecture, made some recommendations before concluding to the delight of all who listened to him.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FAAC disbursements hit N6.41tr in 2017

— 21st February 2018

…A’Ibom gets highest shares, Osun least Uche Usim, (Abuja); Adewale Sanyaolu The three tiers of government shared a total of N6.418 trillion in 2017 from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC). The figure  represents an increase of 25.8 per cent  and 6.8 per cent when compared to total disbursements of N5.1 trillion and N6.011 trillion shared…

  • Direct flight to The Gambia, others’ll boost commerce –Envoy

    — 21st February 2018

    Louis Ibah The Nigerian High Commissioner to The Gambia, Oluwasegun Ibidapo-Obe, has said the opening up of direct flight between Lagos and Banjul by Air Peace would go a long way in strengthening bilateral trade relations in both countries.  Ibidapo-Obe, who spoke at a ceremony in Banjul to mark the airline’s Lagos-Banjul inaugural flight lamented…

  • How poor documentation marred exportation of solid mineral

    — 21st February 2018

    Isaac Anumihe  Facts yesterday emerged on why containers of manganese meant for export from Ikorodu Lighter Terminal to the Lagos Port Complex (LPC) Apapa  failed to arrive their destination 10 days after flag-off. The journey from Ikorodu to Apapa, both in Lagos, by barge is usually not more that six hours but 10 days after…

  • Ease of Doing Business in Nigeria not attractive –Itsede

    — 21st February 2018

    Walter Ukaegbu, Abuja The Executive Chairman, Polar-Afrique Consulting Limited and former Director, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr. Chris Osi Itsede, has said that the ease of doing business in Nigeria is not as attractive as it is in South Africa. Itsede, who made the disclosure yesterday in Abuja during an interview with Daily Sun,…

  • Benue/Nasarawa crisis: IGP meets stakeholders  in Abuja

    — 21st February 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja; Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau The  Inspector General of Police (IGP),  Ibrahim Idris yesterday met with stakeholders from Benue and Nasarawa states to find a lasting solution to  the incessant attacks by herdsmen. The meeting which was attended by government officials and traditional rulers from the two states also had members of the…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share