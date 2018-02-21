Inaugural lecture: Prof Ngwakwe gives thanks to God 

…Recalls how he survived life-threatening health condition to become Professor of Law

Chuks Onuoha, Umuahia

The auditorium of the Abia State University, Uturu, was filled to the brim by people from all walks of life.

The large crowd had come to listen to the 34th Inaugural Lecture of the Abia State University.

The lecture entitled: “Law-ness of African Law: A trajectory of advances and reverses in dialectics of African Law for African development,” was delivered by a Professor of Law, Eze C. Ngwakwe.

The event which was a roll call of who is who in the academia saw also the leaders of thought from the various communities in Abia, including the host community (Uturu) and the community, Ukwa, Abia South Senatorial zone, where the lecturer comes from coming out in their large number to grace the occasion.

Giving glory to God over his promotion to the rank of a professor in the introductory part of his lecture, Ngwakwe said that he never hoped that he would become a professor so soon, haven survived a life-threatening challenge that had earlier confronted him.

His words: “I faced a life-threatening and hopeless health situation a few years ago during which I gave up any hope of survival let alone furthering my career. When eventually God resolved the matter in my favour I felt contented with just being alive. I considered being alive as my great achievement as further career advancement then was inconsequential and trifle”.

The distinguished professor said that he inwardly rebuffed and treated thought of academic advancement with disdain and dismissed them as unmeritorious and unedifying aspects of worldly gains and ephemeral ambitions.

“But along the line, I began to have a rethink that God may have purposely preserved my life to enable me do more work that will glorify his name. Gradually, I trudged on merely as a matter of course without any specific target of promotion, and today God has blessed my fragile effort with bumper harvest of elevation to professorship.

“It is, therefore, in keeping with my later interpretation and reasoning that my recovery was to fulfill God’s purpose that I feel highly gratified by this honour of our great Abia State University conferring on me the rank of a professor. This accolade carries a commitment to duty on me to present to the academic world, clips and glimpses of my journey to professorship and peep into the direction of my research in the years ahead in what is called Inaugural Lecture”, he explained as he launched into the main duty of the day to deliver the lecture.

He said that he deliberately chose the topic to track he progressive evolution of the law sources in inter-connectivity and functional relations of the jural components of African Law in engendering African development.

The lecture, which has about nine headings from the introduction to conclusion dealt on matters of jurisprudence of African law, initial reservations, nature of African law, structural classifications, functions and roles, as well as screening by legal school of thought.

Ngwakwe talked about changing dynamics of African law in terms of contents, aims and problematic as he schooled the audience on the potency, giving out their features, debilitating factors, non-adherence to procedure, executives lawlessness and self-help.

On the potency of African law , Prof Ngwakwe also discussed impunity and corruption under cover of impunity, abuse of discretion in law enforcement and abuse of liberty on the part of the citizens.

He also discusssed concerns of hybridity with regards to African plural laws, concerns of contextual compatibility, concerns of procedural consistency and the outcome of predictability.

Another issue he x-rayed was the fear of anarchism as a course and consequence, looking at forms of anarchism and their manifestation in Africa, then anarchism as law and their linkages.

He also made contributions to African law scholarship after which he stated relevance of African law to development, pointing out indices of development, legal matrices of development, regulation of development sectors and their persisting weaknesses.

Ngwakwe showed the audience the way forward in his lecture, made some recommendations before concluding to the delight of all who listened to him.