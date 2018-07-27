– The Sun News
Latest
27th July 2018 - Inadequate funding responsible for outbreak of diseases in Nigeria – NMA
27th July 2018 - Osun: Aggrieved PDP aspirants urge NWC to revoke Adeleke’s candidacy
27th July 2018 - IRI, USAID plans constituency outreaches for political parties in Bauchi
27th July 2018 - FERMA to rehabilitate 5km Auchi Poly road
27th July 2018 - CCNN nets N3.2b profit after tax in 2017
27th July 2018 - Enugu Assembly goes on recess
27th July 2018 - 1,839 corps members sworn-in in Delta
27th July 2018 - Malaria: MSF vaccinates 52, 000 children in Borno
27th July 2018 - Work begins on Niger NYSC Permanent Orientation camp
27th July 2018 - Pro-Buhari group rally in Ilorin, demand Saraki’s resignation
Home / National / Inadequate funding responsible for outbreak of diseases in Nigeria – NMA
DISEASES

Inadequate funding responsible for outbreak of diseases in Nigeria – NMA

— 27th July 2018

Gyang Bere, Jos

Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has said that lack of adequate funding to the health sector by the Federal Government has given room to emergence of some killer diseases in the country.

Chairman of NMA Plateau State, Dr. Meshak Daniel, said this, on Thursday, during the 2018 Annual General Meeting with a theme ‘Effective Advocacy for Better Health Care Delivery in Nigeria’ and held at the Eliel Centre Jos, Plateau State.

Said he, “We are all aware that resource allocation in the health sector is grossly inadequate and far below WHO recommendation.

“Therefore, doctors as leaders in the health sector need to know the critical role of lobbying in other to attract more funding in the health sector. Proper advocacy/lobbing is no crime if executed within the ambit of the law.”

Dr. Daniel, who was represented by Dr. Dajel Titus Bulus, however, challenged medical practitioners in the country, to engaged into politics to be able to lobby for more funding for the sector.

He said the Association, in collaboration with HEART AIDS Foundation, has open a Heart Surgery centre, in the Jos University Teaching Hospital , where children and adult with heart defect were being treated without having to travel abroad.

Dr. Daniel stressed that the body had visited several Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp where members were stationed to provide free medical treatment and relief materials for the displaced persons.

He urged Federal Government to construct trauma healing centres in Plateau villages where over 200 persons perished recently and properties destroyed as a result of Fulani herdsmen invasion.

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State, however, tasked the Federal Government to put more emphasis on advocacy in its effort towards effective heath care delivery system in the country.

READ ALSO: Osun: Aggrieved PDP aspirants urge NWC to revoke Adeleke’s candidacy

Governor Lalong, who was represented by Commissioner of Health, Dr. Kuden Kamshak, also called for more doctors to be involved in politics so as to addressed some of the health sector challenges.

He stressed the need for advocacy if the Federal Government hopes to achieved some progress in health sector which includes the universal health coverage, and the need to set aside fund for health care delivery.

He applauded the NMA for their timely intervention during the recent killings in Plateau State which created a lot of IDPs and the NMA provided free medical services for those that were injured and called for more collaboration between the state government and the NMA.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

DISEASES

Inadequate funding responsible for outbreak of diseases in Nigeria – NMA

— 27th July 2018

Gyang Bere, Jos Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has said that lack of adequate funding to the health sector by the Federal Government has given room to emergence of some killer diseases in the country. Chairman of NMA Plateau State, Dr. Meshak Daniel, said this, on Thursday, during the 2018 Annual General Meeting with a theme…

  • OSUN

    Osun: Aggrieved PDP aspirants urge NWC to revoke Adeleke’s candidacy

    — 27th July 2018

    Clement Adeyi, Osogbo Aggrieved aspirants of the Osun State People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the governorship election scheduled for September 22 in the state have called on the National Working Committee of the party to reconsider its stand on the appeal filed by Dr. Akin Ogunbiyi, who they claimed, was the real winner of the…

  • USAID

    IRI, USAID plans constituency outreaches for political parties in Bauchi

    — 27th July 2018

    Paul Orude, Bauchi Worried by the lack of effective communication between political parties and the citizens the International Republican Institute (IRI), a non-governmental organisation  is planning to support political parties in Bauchi State to organise citizen constituency outreaches ahead of the 2019 general election. This was part of the outcome of a three-day workshop organised…

  • FERMA

    FERMA to rehabilitate 5km Auchi Poly road

    — 27th July 2018

    Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin Managing Director of the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA), Engr. Nurudeen Rafindadi, has assured the management  of Auchi Polytechnic, Auchi, Edo State,  that his agency would rehabilitate a 5-kilometre road at the campus 2 of the Polytechnic. Rafindada made the disclosure, in Auchi, when he and other principal officers of Council for…

  • CCNN

    CCNN nets N3.2b profit after tax in 2017

    — 27th July 2018

    Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto The Cement Company of Northern Nigeria (CCNN) has declared a total sum of N3 billion as profit made after tax in the 2017 financial year. Chairman of the company, Alhaji Abdulsamad Rabiu, disclosed at the Annual General Meeting held, in Sokoto, on Thursday. In his welcome address, Abdulsamad disclosed that the company…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share