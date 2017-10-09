Inadequate doctors: Gov. Bagudu appeals to IMAN to rescue Kebbi

From: Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin-Kebbi

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State has urged the Islamic Medical Association of Nigeria(IMAN) to come to the rescue over the lack ck of doctors and nurses in hospitals and health centres across the 21 local governments areas of the state.

Governor Bagudu stated this while addressing IMAN members during their annual general meeting held in Birnin-Kebbi at the weekend.

The Governor, who sought for the association assistance on doctors, nurses to work in the over 980 health facilities across 225 wards in the state, lamented that Kebbi State lags behind in the provision of adequate health care to its citizens due to lack of health workers in the facilities.

“Last but not the least, it is of importance to mobilise Muslims to study medicine and become health professionals. Because that is the area we suffer most in this part of the world. We don’t have have medical professionals in Kebbi both male and female.

“Today i can’t find doctors if I ask them to be employ in Kebbi State even with the removing of bar that limits doctors from practicing, I can’t find nurses, I can’t find midwives to employ. So, how do we solve this problem? I think association like you should draw attention to this and how do we help ourselves”.

The governor also appealed to the association to help the state enlighten parents,traditional rulers and religious leaders on the importance of immunisation, child birth spacing and breast-feeding, stressing that good children upbringing were enshrined in the Qu’ran and Hadith of Prophet Muhammad that were not utilised by the people.

In his remark, State Chairman of IMAN, Dr. vUnar Garba Kangiwa who spoke of the theme of the Association’s AGM titled, ” Addiction, Prevention in Kebbi State: How to fight the Monster”, noted that the menace was now rampant among women in the society.

His words “lt is no longer news that our teaming youths indulge themselves in various forms of addictions such as drugs, social media in schools, homes or even among women during celebration or festivities which resulted in causing different havoc in the society. There is therefore the need to involve all stakeholders to fight the monster.”