– The Sun News
Latest
5th September 2018 - Inactivity puts over 1.4bn adults at physical, mental risk – WHO
5th September 2018 - Uduaghan has no legacy that can be destroyed –Delta govt
5th September 2018 - Dickson commiserates with Wike over Aguma’s death 
5th September 2018 - Police arrest man, 27, who allegedly arranged the kidnap, death of father
5th September 2018 - Myanmar: Wives of convicted Reuters reporters shocked by sentences
5th September 2018 - Customs boss solicits support of Ebonyi Govt. to end smuggling
5th September 2018 - Red card for Osu caste in Enugu
5th September 2018 - Edo: Obaseki gets nod for Chinese investments in seaport, refinery, industrial park
5th September 2018 - 2019: Ikwerre women,  groups declare support for Wike
5th September 2018 - PDP expands Kano State Caretaker Committee
Home / Health / World News / Inactivity puts over 1.4bn adults at physical, mental risk – WHO
who

Inactivity puts over 1.4bn adults at physical, mental risk – WHO

— 5th September 2018

NAN

The World Health Organisation (WHO) says insufficient physical activity is a leading risk factor for non-communicable disease, negatively impacting mental health and overall quality of life.

A newly released study published in The Lancet Global Health journal on Wednesday, highlighted the well-established benefits of being physically active, including a lower risk of cardiovascular disease, hypertension and diabetes, as well as breast and colon cancer.

Additionally, physical activity has positive effects on mental health, can delay the onset of dementia, and help people maintain a healthy weight, the WHO study revealed.

The study’s lead author, Regina Guthold, of WHO Switzerland, warned that more adults are lagging behind the recommended levels of physical activity required for a healthy life.

READ ALSO Myanmar: Wives of convicted Reuters reporters shocked by sentences

“Unlike other major global health risks, levels of insufficient physical activity are not falling worldwide, on average, and over a quarter of all adults are not reaching the recommended levels of physical activity for good health,” Guthold warned.

The study detailed the levels of insufficient physical activity in different countries and estimates global and regional trends.

The findings reveal that there has been no improvement in global levels of physical activity since 2001 and that some one-in-three women and one-in-four men globally are not active enough to stay healthy.

Moreover, levels of insufficient physical activity are more than twice as great in high-income countries as compared to that of low-income nations, with a five per cent increase in higher income countries between 2001 and 2016.

There has been little progress in improving physical activity levels during that 15-year period, with data projecting that if these trends continue, the 2025 global activity target of a 10 per cent relative reduction in insufficient physical activity, would not be met.

Other main findings showed that by the end of 2016, in 55 of 168 countries, more than one-third of the population was insufficiently physically active.

More than half of all adults in Kuwait, American Samoa, Saudi Arabia, and Iraq were insufficiently active, while inadequate levels elsewhere of 40 per cent appeared in the U.S., 36 per cent in the United Kingdom and 14 per cent in China.

Only six per cent of adults in Uganda and Mozambique were insufficiently active – the lowest levels of all countries.

The greatest levels of insufficient activity comparing women and men appeared in South Asia (43 versus 24 per cent), Central Asia, Middle East and north Africa (40 versus 26 per cent), and high-income Western countries (42 versus 31 per cent).

Around one-in-three women and one-in-four men worldwide did not reach the recommended 150 minutes of moderate intensity, or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity physical activity per week.

READ ALSO Red card for Osu caste in Enugu

Across regions, many individual countries recorded large differences in insufficient activity between women and men, such as 40 versus 16 per cent in Bangladesh, 31 versus 14 per cent in Eritrea, 44 versus 25 per cent in India, 48 versus 32 per cent in the U.S., and 40 versus 32 per cent in the UK.

“Addressing these inequalities in physical activity levels between men and women will be critical to achieving global activity targets and will require interventions to promote and improve women’s access to opportunities that are safe, affordable and culturally acceptable,” said WHO co-author Fiona Bull.

The study is based on self-reported activity levels – including at work, home, and in transit, as well as during leisure time – for those aged 18 and above, from 358 population-based surveys in 168 countries, consisting of around 1.9 million people.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Ajiri Daniels

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

UDUAGHAN

Uduaghan has no legacy that can be destroyed –Delta govt

— 5th September 2018

Paul Osuyi, Asaba Delta State Government has said that the immediate past governor of the state, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, who defected to the All Progressive Congress (APC), from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), had no legacy of performance that can be destroyed, during his eight-year tenure. Dr. Uduaghan had accused Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa’s administration of…

  • AGUMA

    Dickson commiserates with Wike over Aguma’s death 

    — 5th September 2018

    Tony John,  Port Harcourt Bayelsa State Governor,  Seriake Dickson,  commiserates with the government and people of Rivers State, over the passage of the State’s Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Emmanuel Aguma, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN). Governor Dickson described the news of the death of Aguma as shocking. The Bayelsa governor, who was represented…

  • police

    Police arrest man, 27, who allegedly arranged the kidnap, death of father

    — 5th September 2018

    NAN The Osun Police Command on Tuesday announced the arrest of a 27 year-old man Isa Adamu, who allegedly conspired with others to kidnap and later murder his 55 vear-old father after collecting ransom from his family. The murdered man was identified as Ibrahim Adamu. Mr Fimihan Adeoye, Osun Commissioner of Police, while parading suspects…

  • Myanmar: Wives of convicted Reuters reporters shocked by sentences

    — 5th September 2018

    The wives of two Myanmar reporters for the Reuters news agency sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment for possessing state secrets said yesterday they were shocked by the court’s decision. Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo were sentenced Monday in proceedings that were widely decried as unfair. They had reported about the army’s brutal counterinsurgency campaign…

  • ebonyi government

    Customs boss solicits support of Ebonyi Govt. to end smuggling

    — 5th September 2018

    NAN The Nigeria Customs Service is soliciting the collaboration of the Ebonyi government in ending the smuggling of rice in the state and the South East Zone. Mr Jamal Adediran, South East Zonal Comptroller of the service made the call on Tuesday in Abakaliki during a visit to Gov. David Umahi as part of his…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share