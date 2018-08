NAN

Witnesses said 22 children drowned when a boat ferrying them to their school sank on the Nile River in Sudan Wednesday.

The boat had been carrying about 40 children, the SUNA news agency reported, when it capsised due to rough conditions, with the river swollen from heavy rains.

An adult woman on board was also killed.

Authorities are still searching for bodies in River Nile state, where the accident occurred, SUNA reported.