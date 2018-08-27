In search of political mentors (6): One non-politician who truly qualifies

Rewind to the wee months of 1997, when two men took me to see someone they addressed fondly as ‘the next governor of our state.’ Being an undergraduate seeking to be president of the Student Union Government at the time, I had looked forward to this meeting. Two decades and counting, I still can see his picture in my mind’s eye: attired in a white t-shirt over a blue wrapper that morning; real and warm and businesslike. He didn’t contribute to my campaign fund, but the fact that a man his age and fame could receive a 26-year-old, hear him out, ask questions, make suggestions and wish him well so enthralled me that I began to sell him on and off campus. On November 20, 1998, I learned something that I shall replicate at the opportune time. His friends arranged an event ostensibly to mark his 60th birthday. Of course, I had mobilised some of my campus fans and supporters to Ibom Hall to honour the great man. But, rather than speaker upon speaker wishing the man ‘a happy birthday,’ they went on and on about his exemplary life, family, education, career, achievements and the great impact these would have on the state. The moment our young political minds understood the game or better still decoded the undertone of the event, we giggled and made the man our political mentor, unbeknownst to him. The build-up to his governorship emergence and the masterstroke of releasing his roadmap book (Come, let’s build together) after taking office not only inseminated tact and class into our political subconscious but it also cemented his indispensability in the Nigerian leadership mentoring architecture. Without a doubt, he made a First Class overall in the eight years he served as governor. I can defend that even with my eyes closed! READ ALSO: In search of political mentors (4): The apolitical politician

Our man was a humble governor, a meticulous governor, a reading governor. I experienced him as a stickler for time and quality and justice. He had a thing for humanity, for courage, for brilliance. He had eyes for professionalism, and for peace, and for liberty. In the morning of Saturday, January 3, 2004, my phone rang. I was preparing for the radio debut of our independent production that had begun on television the preceding August. I eyed the screen and almost ignored the call since it was a hidden number. ‘Good morning, Mr. BUSH. Please hold on for His Excellency, the governor!’ I wondered aloud which governor, but the handset was already in another hand. ‘Da, ami ke ado …’ (Akwa Ibom for ‘my dear friend, it’s me …’). The trademark gentle voice that I could visualise was wearing a smile left me flabberwhelmed for one long second. As the call progressed, he thanked my team and me for ‘your excellent programmes that I hope our people benefit greatly from,’ and looked forward to a meeting.