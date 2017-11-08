The Sun News
In search of beauty queens in the creeks

In search of beauty queens in the creeks

— 8th November 2017

…Amnesty programme moves to produce Niger Delta queen

From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The Tracy Mcwary Foundation recently moved its Miss Amnesty and Empowerment Initiative to Owerri, the Imo State capital.

The foundation came to Owerri for the auditioning of who would be the Miss Amnesty Ambassador. The exercise was also meant to empower the women from the nine oil producing states of the Niger Delta region through skills acquisition aimed at making them economic ally independent.

Expectedly, many gorgeous ladies who are mostly graduates or undergraduates thronged the venue. They waited eagerly for the audition programme which started by 12:45p.m.

After the rigorous interviews and questions by the judges who included Prince Owelle Ugorji, Nollywood actor; Valentine Peterson, chief executive officer of VIP Autos Africa; Heavens Awkari, project director; Miss Amnesty and Tracy Mcwary, founder of Miss Amnesty Nigeria, that lasted for several hours.

The seven lucky ladies would join other contestants from the other nine states at the grand finale in Abuja.

Miss Mcwary revealed that the overall winner of the pageant would go home with a brand new car in addition to one year modeling contract, a vacation trip to Dubai, while the first and second runners up would get cash prizes  and consolation gifts.

Miss Chidinma Eleoba, 24, and a graduate of Banking and Finance who was among the lucky seven contestants that scaled the audition expressed happiness that she made it in spite of the rigorous interview.

“I’m going to do my best to ensure that I emerge the Miss Amnesty Ambassador,” she said.

Also, Chizaram Ikeriochi, 22, a student of Agricultural Economics of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri, said: “I believe in hard work and having passed through this stage I will do my best to emerge the winner because I will like to promote peace in the Niger Delta region, and by the grace of God I will win because I have lost a competition before.”

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
