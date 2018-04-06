In Ondo, Akeredolu showers mercy on govt land encroachers

Remi Adefulu

For Oladeji Akintayo and many residents of Akure, the Ondo State capital, sleep had been a luxury for over 20 years. Though they had achieved their dream of acquiring their own houses, their joy was incomplete for a major reason.

After successfully erecting the structures, there came the shock that the land on which the buildings were erected belonged to the state government. Thus, from one administration to another administration, their prayer was that the spectre of demolition by government’s bulldozers would pass them by.

They perhaps raised their voices when they got wind of the inventory of encroachers on government land carried out recently by the administration of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

However, the disappearing smiles on their faces gradually returned as they were asked to pay for survey and stamp duty to formalise their stay on the land.

It was excitement galore as the land encroachers gathered to collect their certificates of occupancy from the governor at the inauguration of the ultra-modern engineering complex in Akure, as part of activities marking Akeredolu’s first year in office recently.

The complex, which had been abandoned by successive administrations, consists of 84 rooms and is expected to tackle office accommodation challenges facing government officials.

It was gathered that when Akeredolu was briefed about the development, he expressed his willingness to help the people.

It was, therefore, unsurprising that the beneficiaries gathered in front of the complex to welcome the governor and his entourage with fanfare.

By the time Akeredolu arrived at the venue from the stadium, where he had launched the renovated pavilion, every available space had been taken by politicians, residents, civil servants and onlookers.

Addressing the gathering, Akeredolu told them that he decided to show sympathy to the land encroachers and let them formalise their stay on the land to save them from avoidable agony.

According to him, though many Ondo State people had built on the land illegally over the years, it would be too much to bear if government decided to retake the land, hence the need to give them the chance of owning land in these trying times.

According to the governor, the decision was borne out of compassion on the part of his administration, and the beneficiaries would only pay a token to take full charge of the land.

He, however, had a word for those still living on the land without formalising their documents with the state government.

“We are giving six months to those who are yet to process their papers, which expires by August. At the expiration of this offer, they will have to pay more,” Akeredolu declared.

Thereafter, he gave out certificates of occupancy, beginning with an overjoyed Akintayo, who smiled uncontrollably as he stepped forward to collect his C of O from the governor.

Akintayo, who was chosen to react on behalf of the other landowners, succumbed to emotion, addressing Akeredolu as “Honourable Governor,” repeatedly, even as Akeredolu and many others at the event laughed.

When he eventually pulled himself together, he was full of praise for the governor for showering the land encroachers with “uncommon grace,” instead of making them victims of bulldozers.

Akeredolu had during the one-week event inaugurated several projects across the state, while commencing new ones across the three senatorial districts.

Key among the projects were the proposed flyover, Industrial Park at Ore and the egg powder factory at Owo.

Speaking on the projects, constitutional lawyer and APC chieftain, Mr. Tunji Abayomi, commended Akeredolu for what he has achieved so far.

“I want to say that I am very proud of him. He came at a very difficult time, because Ondo State today owes over N200 billion, courtesy of the previous administration.

“I am deeply touched by his compassion for the less-privileged. If you look at projects that are being commissioned or undertaken, they are in areas where he doesn’t know the people,” he said.

Abayomi’s views were corroborated by the minister of solid minerals, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, who was in the state to inaugurate the largest marble factory in Africa, located in Afo area of the state, and seized the opportunity to be part of the celebration.

Said he: “The story of how Governor Akeredolu came into office is written in gold. I am happy that Govenor Akeredolu has not disappointed the people of Ondo State.

“In the last one week, the governor has been on a commissioning spree because there are projects everywhere. I can assure you that more signature projects are coming.

“Ondo State is very special to the Federal Government. President Muhammadu Buhari has great respect for your governor. The CBN governor and the NNPC group managing director will be here. That speaks volumes,” Fayemi said.

The Olubaka of Oka Akoko, Oba Yusuf Adeleye, was also full of praise for Akeredolu over the repair works on Akungba Epinmi-Isua road, which had led to loss of lives in the recent past because of its decrepit condition.

“With the repair works on this road completed, you have saved my people from avoidable deaths because, before now, this road was a death trap” said the royal father.