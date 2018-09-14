In Lagos, Oba’s son, businessman tango over land

“I call on the Lagos State governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, to save us from Ukachukwu by calling us to a meeting to that the issue will be resolved.”

“Right now, I am in hiding because he wants me dead. I can no longer continue with my business. I cannot go near the place again for fear for my life.

“He has become a threat to me and my family and has been boasting that, with his money and influence, nothing would stop him from achieving his aim, which is to seize our family land.

“He hijacked the land earmarked for a shopping complex, football field and playground for the entire residents of Satellite Town and named it Jerusalem Estate. The place has been fully developed. He is also behind the development of Sand Field Estate. I am sure he doesn’t have any other place to develop and that is why he is moving into my family land. The land I am talking about now is the place where the Federal Government resettled us after our ancestral home was taken over for public use.

“Ukachuwku and his group are only trying to frame us up so as to takeover our land. He is the arrowhead of the campaign to destroy my family and claim our family land.

“Ukachukwu and his cohorts had earlier alleged that we were criminals. We have tried to prove our innocence; we have made a counter-petition and publication to tell Nigerians that we are not criminals. Rather, it is our land that some people want to take away from us and we have already gone to court to seek redress.

Asked why he had not reported the matter to the police and whether he no longer had confidence in the police, he said: “Actually, I don’t have confidence, especialy in the Lagos police, because we have made every effort to reach out to them but they did not give us any positive response.

Olarinde further alleged that Ukachukwu was the mastermind of the last assassination attempt, which almost claimed his life. He, therefore, called for help from the Lagos State governor, Akinwunmi Ambode.

When contacted, Ukachukwu denied all the allegations against him, describing Olarinde as a criminal and a serial liar.

He wondered why Olarinde could not report to the police, if his life was under threat as he alleged.

When confronted with the allegation that he (Ukachukwu) had been boasting of having the police at his beck and call, he said: “There is no truth in that whatsoever. As I talk to you, he (Olarinde) can’t go to the Satellite police because he is on the Inspector-General of Police’s wanted list. He is a criminal and murderer.

“Go into that village and investigate about him and his family. They killed somebody three weeks ago and for that reason they are on the run; he and his brother were declared wanted by the IGP and even the AIG Zone 2. His younger brother is still in Kirirkiri Prisons now, not because of me but because of the murder case.

“I don’t have any land issue with them. It is just that they robbed somebody and the person they robbed identified them and they were declared wanted. They are a terror to the community.

“As we speak now, the head of their family is in Kirikiri Prisons because of the killings and other crimes they committed; he and his younger brother are at large. So, I don’t know why they are mentioning my name in this matter that is entirely theirs.”

Reacting to the alleged pasting of a paper with the inscription ‘military zone, keep off,’ and the confrontation that led to the alleged threat to kill Olarinde, Ukachukwu said: “There is nothing a criminal will not say. Ask him properly. Go to Ilegbo, Satellite or Abulado and ask about them and you will understand what I’m saying. Go to the homicide unit of the police at Panti and find out about their case.

“I did not paste anything on any wall. How can he say that I want to kill him when I am not contesting anything with him? I am not contesting any land with him because he has not sold any land to me. If he said that I am threatening his life, let him go to the police and report the matter,” he said.