In Lagos, foundation feeds the needy thrice weekly

…Plans to open literacy centre, free homes for the poor

Christian Agadibe

Recently, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) in Surulere, Lagos, has been giving food scores of people three times weekly for free.

The Candlelight Foundation says it was inspired by the poverty and hunger in the land to embark on the humanitarian gesture.

“We exist as an answer to the call of many Nigerians tormented by poverty and hunger – those who have jobs yet are unable to feed themselves,” said the executive director of the foundation, Uzoamaka Okeke.

The venue has an open compound at the centre, with the bungalow having a hall filled with plastic chairs and tables arranged in a restaurant-like setting. That is where hungry folks go for free meals, attended to on first-come-first-served basis.

The Candlelight Foundation said it opens every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Okeke said: “Hunger is something that does not take a break. You’re hungry every day; you must eat every day; if you do not eat, you cannot do anything.

“Many people would be conversant with Maslow’s law of hierarchy of needs, which says that food is the most basic and the most important of all human needs. You cannot achieve or try to achieve any other need if you are hungry. That is why the Candlelight Foundation is planning to do a walk against hunger sometime in May this year,” she explained.

“We feed about 130 people or more on every service day. It is three days a week. We cook every Monday, Wednesday and Friday and feed about 130 people within 30 to 45 minutes. Most times, when the food finishes, we ask some of them to move back but they keeping pressing forward. I wish people could see some of the videos I have. About 11am, people are already at the gate. Sometimes, they push the gate open and rush in, write their names down and wait to eat.

“We recently added a new meal to the Jollof rice and fish as well as the beans and garri that we were serving. But we ask them not to take the food out from here. They must eat it within the premises and many of them have told us how the programme has been helping them.

“Our plan is to open a full-fledged home, where people can find shelter. The homeless can come in there and sleep. They get up in the morning, go about their daily affairs, come back in the night and sleep, but they cannot live there permanently. We will give free food and shelter and open up a vocational centre. We will also provide adult education and a rehabilitation centre,”she said.

Okeke pleaded with Nigerians to donate their left-over food, clothes and cash to the organisation to continue its gesture and expand its branches to other parts of Lagos: “We are opening a literacy centre; that’s the first thing. We are working with the state ministry of education for a permit to run the centre. That way, people can learn basic mathematics, english, reading skills and civic education. That part is actually the most important for us because it is the education of being patriotic, being a productive member of society.

“A lot of people here have no clothes; most of them don’t know how to act. Some of them come in here shouting, ‘We are hungry! Give us food! Is the food not ready yet?’ They behave just anyhow – rebellious. They are unruly, they are rude, they don’t even know how to greet, how to say hello. Their own is that they enter here, collect food, sit down and eat. They act like we owe them a thing.

“We understand that it is not their fault; it is what they have been turned into. That is why we want to show them the fundamental things that will help them to go somewhere in life.”

One of the regular beneficiaries of the programme is Frank Onochie, a bus driver.

“I became aware of the foundation two months ago. My children and neighbours told me about it. At first, I didn’t believe the free food. I said there couldn’t be anything like that, that there was a foundation giving out food to the needy. I didn’t believe them until my daughter told me that their food was good.

“The first time I came here, seriously speaking, I enjoyed their food. Since then, I have been coming here twice a week, especially when I’m off duty. It is a relief to me because if I want to eat at a bukateria, I spend close to N300. Now, I save the money and give it to my children to take to school.

“If we have this kind of thing at about four centres, it will reduce hunger, poverty, and crime. People are hungry and thinking of how to make money to eat; the situation is bleak, especially among the jobless. But if you have a place to eat before nightfall, there is hope. This foundation has become a place of hope for us.”