The Sun News
Latest
29th June 2017 - In fresh suit, Evans demands N300m damages from IGP, 3 others
29th June 2017 - NCAA issues first drone operator certificate to Oando
29th June 2017 - Van Niekerk breaks another Johnson world record in rare 300m race
29th June 2017 - Quit notice: Convey national youth summit now – Group urges Osinbajo
29th June 2017 - Sen. Uzodinma’s twin daughters wed Friday in Abuja
29th June 2017 - BREAKING: Trump hosts two Chibok girls at White House
29th June 2017 - NUT supports state government funding of primary education
29th June 2017 - Why presidential jet’ll remains with Buhari in London – Presidency
29th June 2017 - Court remands man over alleged cell phone theft
29th June 2017 - Blood group incompatibility can’t prevent conception – Gynaecologist
Home / Cover / National / In fresh suit, Evans demands N300m damages from IGP, 3 others

In fresh suit, Evans demands N300m damages from IGP, 3 others

— 29th June 2017

Suspected billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike( a.k.a. Evans), has again dragged the Inspector General of Police, and three others before a Federal High Court in Lagos over his alleged illegal detention.

In the new suit filed, on Thursday, Evans is claiming N300 million as general and exemplary damages against the police for alleged illegal detention and unconstitutional media trial.

Joined as respondents in his new originating motion are the Nigeria Police Force, the  Commissioner of Police Lagos State and the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, Lagos State Police Command.

Evans had on June 28  filed an ex parte application with  reference number FHC/L/CS/1012/2017, before the same court, seeking an order directing the respondents to charge him to court.

He had also in the alternative, sought an order directing the respondents to release him unconditionally where no charge is preferred against him.

In an affidavit deposed to by his father, Mr Stephen Onwuamadike, it was averred that the applicant has been subjected to media trial without any court  order by the respondents.

Onwuamadike further averred that the media trial and news orchestrated by the respondents have continued to generate reactions in both print and electronic media without his son being afforded fair hearing before a court of law.

Evans contended that his continued detention by the respondents since June 10, without a charge, or release on bail , is an infringement on his fundamental rights.

In his new suit also marked FHC/L/CS/1012/ 2017 and  with the same persons as respondents, the applicant is seeking a declaration that his continued detention since June 10 without arraignment, violates his fundamental rights as guaranteed under the 1999 Constitution.

He is also seeking a declaration that his parade on June 11 before journalists in Lagos, at the Lagos Police Command Headquarters in Ikeja, without any court order, is unconstitutional and illegal .

He is consequently, seeking an order, compelling the respondents to immediately arraign him before a law court, or release him from custody forthwith.

‘Evans’’ is also seeking an order, compelling the respondents to jointly and severally, pay him the sum of N300 million as exemplary damages for illegal detention and alleged harm caused by the alleged  media trial.

The suspect is also  seeking  an order of perpetual injunction, restraining the respondents from further arresting, detaining, harassing, investigating or inviting him in relation to the facts of his case.

He is also  seeking  further orders as the court may deem fit, to make in the circumstances.
No  date has  been fixed for hearing in  his latest suit. (NAN)

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

CLICK HERE to get 40% discount on fashionable designer wrist watches

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

In fresh suit, Evans demands N300m damages from IGP, 3 others

— 29th June 2017

Suspected billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike( a.k.a. Evans), has again dragged the Inspector General of Police, and three others before a Federal High Court in Lagos over his alleged illegal detention. In the new suit filed, on Thursday, Evans is claiming N300 million as general and exemplary damages against the police for alleged illegal detention and…

Share

  • NCAA issues first drone operator certificate to Oando

    — 29th June 2017

      By Louis Ibah Oando Plc has become the first private establishment to be issued a licence to operate Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) popularly called drone in the Nigerian airspace. Recall that last year, the Office of the National Security Adviser had banned the arbitrary deployment of drones by individuals or organisation in Nigeria,except those…

    Share

  • Van Niekerk breaks another Johnson world record in rare 300m race

    — 29th June 2017

    South African Wayde van Niekerk broke the 300 metres world record at the Ostrava Golden Spike on Wednesday, rubbing Michael Johnson out of the record books for the second time in less than a year. Van Niekerk, who broke Johnson’s 400 metres world record at the Rio Olympics last year, pulled away from the pack…

    Share

  • Quit notice: Convey national youth summit now – Group urges Osinbajo

    — 29th June 2017

    From: Sola Ojo, Kaduna As criticisms against the declaration by Coalition of Arewa Youths that the Igbo should vacate the North on or before the October 1 continue, a group known as Arewa Youth Assembly (AYA) has advised Acting President Yemi Osinbajo to, as a matter of urgency, convey a national youth peace summit. The…

    Share

  • Sen. Uzodinma’s twin daughters wed Friday in Abuja

    — 29th June 2017

    Abuja will, on Friday, be agog, as Senator Hope Uzodinma, representing Imo West in the National Assembly anchors the double-barrelled wedding of his twin daughters, Sandra and Sophie. Uzodinma, who chairs the Senate Committee on Customs and Excise, is putting every effort worthy of a very joyful father, and leaving no stone unturned, to assure…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share