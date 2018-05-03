The Sun News
Home / South-west Magazine / In Ekiti, vigilance group nabs 2 suspected church thieves

In Ekiti, vigilance group nabs 2 suspected church thieves

— 3rd May 2018

Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

The Vigilance Group of Nigeria (VGN), Ekiti State, has nabbed two phone suspected thieves in a church. They are Ojo and Abdularaman.

The suspects were apprehended after the men of the VGN laid siege for them at Christ Apostolic Church, Abekoko, Ado-Ekiti. VGN state commander, Alhaja Suwebat Bolanle Aliu, who is also wife of famous actor, Jimoh Aliu, said members of the church had alleged the suspects were stealing expensive cell phones, lap tops, cooking pots and other electronic gadgets from the church.

Armed with the information, the VGN men commenced the search for the suspects whom they identified as belonging to a gang of alleged phone thieves around the area: “My men caught Ojo when he as usual, allegedly went to steal from a neighbour around the area where the church that reported them is located.

“Our men caught Ojo and brought him to our office for interrogation. He confessed to stealing seven phones and revealed the identity of one Hausa man simply identified as Abdulraman from Kebbi State to whom he usually sells the stolen phones. We got hold of Abdularaman also but he has not confessed to committing the crime as alleged.

“Ojo also told us that they were two who usually rob the church and other houses in the area. He identified his accomplice as a certain Owolabi who resides in Ureje area of Ado Ekiti.

“He also told us that the Abdularaman who buys the phones from them is one of those malams that usually exchange dollars for naira at the Ejigbo junction in Ado-Ekiti. We have since handed the two suspects to the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), for further investigation.”
Aliu also appealed to the Federal Government to give consent to the bill for the recognition of VGN, saying the members are doing a great deal of job in assisting security agents to tackle insurgency and other civil crimes. She also urged private organizations and well meaning Nigerians to support VGN in area of logistics.

