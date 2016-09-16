In defence of ‘change begins with me’ campaign

By Ibrahim Mohammed

Since the official flag-off of the ‘Change Begins With Me Campaign’ by President Muhammadu Buhari recently, there has been a deluge of criticisms and pessimism in some quarters on the appropriateness or otherwise of the attitudinal change campaign needed at this critical time of our national rebirth.

While some critics argue that the theme of the campaign change begins with me should have started with the leadership, others believe that it was simply a rehash of previous attempts by successive administrations which yielded no tangible results.

It is instructive to note that the appellation envisaged to prepare the minds of the people about change mantra of the government, influencing public opinion and generally giving support to government policies and programmes, is just an appeal intended to attract audience attention and prick their conscience to change their ways from bad to good, negative to positive, undesirable to desirable as the case may be.

It is indeed a clarion call for action that the personal pronoun ME could be anybody beginning with those who conceive the notion and to whom it may concern. Thus, it is meant to elicit prompt and positive response from not only individual Nigerians but groups, institutions, corporate citizens and expatriates. This includes professionals like judges, lawyers, doctors, engineers, builders, architects, journalists, accountants, soldiers, security personnel, politicians, diplomats, students, teachers, the clergy, unionists, traders and artisans.

Other important stakeholders include, poor people, physically-challenged, women and children; politicians and public office holders, civil/public servants; political parties, parliamentarians; mass media outlets and publishers; civil society organisations, community spokespersons and opinion formers; trade unions, faith-based organizations, national; multilateral and bilateral donors; development and humanitarian agencies; and the organized private sector.

It would be recalled that almost five decades ago, Chief Obafemi Awolowo opined that, “A truly public-spirited person should accept public office not for what he can get for himself – such as the profit and glamour of office – but for the opportunity which it offers him of serving his people to the best of his ability, by promoting their welfare and happiness.”

The above quote from the late sage succinctly captures and defines President Buhari’s governance philosophy, leadership and personal character. While it is common knowledge that the character and content of leadership in every society is a reflection of the totality of the prevailing socio-economic and political conditions that obtain in that society, President Buhari remains untainted.

Governance in Nigeria especially under a democratic setting has been characterized by inertia, inconsistencies and policy somersaults mainly due to frequent military interventions in Nigeria’s body polity which bastardized the ethos, norms and values of democratic governance where impunity became the norm rather than the exception.

Thus corruption, fiscal indiscipline and outright disrespect for the rule of law by successive administrations in the past had combined to engender an atmosphere of insecurity, despondency and complacency amongst the citizenry. Nigeria at the moment has a new sense of direction under a tested and trusted leadership with the most dynamic, charismatic, modern disposition, a leader who possesses an in depth knowledge of the nation’s developmental challenges and a cross-over appeal devoid of ethnic, religious or ideological baggage.

It is gratifying to note that the emergence of President Muhammadu Buhari has brought with it a new governance philosophy that elicits patriotism for the nation, love and respect for the leadership and hope for all. Under this government, the era of impunity has gone with the winds, respect for the rule of law has come to stay and governance is no longer business as usual but a call to duty and to serve the people with due diligence, honesty and transparency.

Since assumption of office in May 2015, President Buhari has amply demonstrated visionary and purposeful leadership, statesmanship, capacity and the needed sacrifice to transform the nation through the projection of a vision that is positive, attractive, appealing, realistic and achievable. As a social builder and charismatic leader, the President has consistently shown transparent conduct, charm, offensive and positive self-image that inspire positive change in the citizenry and show commitment to the general will, without pretences, and guided by public interest. His other attributes are high ethical and moral standards, ennobling sense of respect for others, and humility.

It is instructive to note that these sterling leadership qualities are what promote open and democratic exchange of information about every important aspect of governance, strengthen public trust and ensure the emergence of a more patriotic citizenry willing to discharge responsibilities in the interest of the country.

In order to re-create and sustain a more modern and working nation that all citizens regardless of tongue or creed will be proud of, live in, work for, defend and die for, the amiable and hardworking President has shown uncommon commitment in rebuilding the nation by strengthening its institutions, modernizing its work processes, improving institutional coordination and strengthening work ethics with a view to producing visionaries, implementers and custodians of public policy that will stand the test of time.

The campaign just like the ‘Andrew Checks Out’ campaign of the 80s. It is to make Nigerians believe once again in their government, in their country and especially, to believe in themselves.

Mohammed writes from Abuja