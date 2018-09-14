IMT commences degree programmes

Raphael Ede, Enugu

The Institute of Management and Technology (IMT), Enugu, has announced that it has commenced degree programmes in six areas of discipline.

The degree programmes, according to the Rector, Prof. Austin Nweze, in a press statement through the Public Relations Officer of the institution, Mr. Mark Eze, is in affiliation with the University of Nigeria (UNN), Nsukka.

Prof. Nweze said that the National Universities Commission (NUC) gave the approval recently for the IMT to award Degrees in affiliation with UNN.

The statement reads, “The NUC during its meeting of Friday 31st August, 2018 considered and approved the affiliation arrangement and the establishment of full-time mode of the under listed programme (s) to be run in the campus of the Institute, effective from the 2018/2019 academic session.

“Marketing, B.Sc, Accounting, B.Sc, Banking and Finance B.Sc, Statistics B.Sc, Public Administration B.Sc and Business Administration B.Sc.”

While appreciating God, the Rector, however, thanked Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State and all those who had worked tirelessly to ensured that the dream came through.