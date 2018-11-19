Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The ongoing industrial action embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) may have claimed a victim in Imo State University (IMSU) according to a source from the citadel of learning.

A reliable source from the school who do not want his name mentioned disclosed to Daily Sun that Mr. Maurice Dikeh from the Psychology Department was, at the weekend, arrested by the police while having lectures with his students in the morning.

The source further disclosed that the lecturer who claimed not to be aware of ASUU- IMSU joining in the nationwide strike had wanted to cover-up last semester lessons with his students before he was swooped on by the team of ASUU task force who came with the police.

Although, the source added that the lecturer was later released on intervention by some senior staff of the school.

However, when contacted, the school’s Public Relation Officer, Ralph Njoku – Obi denied the arrest of the lecturer but maintained that he was only harassed and warned to stop further teachings until the ASUU strike is called off.