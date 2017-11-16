Improved nutrition’ll make Nigeria powerhouse – GAIN

From: Magnus Eze, Abuja

The Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) has said that Nigeria would become more of a powerhouse in Africa if it invests properly in nutrition.

Executive Director of GAIN, Lawrence Hadadad, said this during a media interaction in Abuja, on Thursday. He maintained that malnourished countries have 10 per cent GDP lower.

Hadadad, who is in Nigeria as part of activities marking the organisation’s 15th anniversary, however, regretted that foods in the country were not properly fortified despite the legislations on it.

He posited that food systems form a quarter of any national economy, urging all stakeholders in Nigeria to work assiduously to reduce junk foods.

In his remarks, Coordinator of GAIN’s Post-harvest Loss Alliance for Nutrition (PLAN), Dr. Augustine Okorouwa, disclosed that the organisation was working with the Federal Government and other partners to carry out cold chain capacity mapping for the country.