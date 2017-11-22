The Sun News
Latest
22nd November 2017 - Importers frustrating FG’s tomato policy, say stakeholders
22nd November 2017 - NCAT targets acquisition of 5 aircraft in 2018
22nd November 2017 - N8b remittance: FG commends JAMB Registrar
22nd November 2017 - Nigerian bags philantropy award in US
22nd November 2017 - acob Zuma makes U-turn on Zimbabwe visit
22nd November 2017 - US air strike kills 100 militants in Somalia
22nd November 2017 - Grazing law: Army may deploy soldiers in Benue
22nd November 2017 - Hariri, back in Beirut, attends national day parade
22nd November 2017 - Syria crisis solution requires consensus – Saudi FM
22nd November 2017 - Rohingya refugees ‘drained’ by trauma, says UN refugee chief
Home / National / Importers frustrating FG’s tomato policy, say stakeholders

Importers frustrating FG’s tomato policy, say stakeholders

— 22nd November 2017

Stakeholders in the agriculture sector say Nigeria is yet to feel the impact of the tomato policy six months after it was put in place by the Federal Government.

The stakeholders told participants at Agra Innovate West Africa forum on Tuesday in Lagos that Nigerians were yet to feel the impact of the policy.

The federal government in April this year announced a new tomato policy aimed at promoting local production of fresh tomato, increasing local production of tomato concentrate and reducing post-harvest losses.

The policy restricts the importation of tomato concentrates to the seaports to address the abuse of the ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme (ETLS), stops the importation of tomatoes preserved otherwise by vinegar or acetic acid; and increases the tariff on tomato concentrate to 50 per cent with an additional levy of $1,500 per metric ton.

Nigeria imports an average of 150,000 metric tons of tomato concentrate per annum, valued at $170 million, mostly due to inadequate capacity to produce tomato concentrate.

Current demand for fresh tomato fruits is estimated at about 2.45 million metric tonnes per annum, while the country produces only about 1.8 million metric tonnes per annum.

But the stakeholders say many importers are frustrating the tomato policy.

“A lot of importers anticipated the tomato paste policy and filled their warehouses with imported concentrates before the policy even commenced.

” We hope by next year when the importers have exhausted all they have imported before the policy we would begin to see the impact.

“For now, the impact of the tomato paste policy is not yet there,” said Alhaji Abdulkarim Kaita, Managing Director, Dangote Tomato Processing Factory.

According to Kaita, it is one thing to put a policy in place and it is another thing to ensure it is fully implemented.

Emmanuel Ijewere, vice president, Nigeria Agribusiness Group (NABG), said that the policy was slow to have real impact because importers were taking steps at frustrating its success.

“It is taking time for the policy to have impact on the industry. The problem we have is that the importers have turned out to be a very powerful group.

“And this is so sad because not a single tomato produced in the country is used for the paste Nigerians are consuming at present,” Ijewere said.

The NABG boss said government realised the need to boost local production of tomato by enacting the policy but the importers are fighting back.

“This is the same problem we have with rice and chicken,” he added.

He said that the policy approach was focused on addressing the issue from the processing end so as to trickle down to the smallholder farmers.

Ejewere said that the country was losing $15 billion annually to post-harvest losses and called on government to educate farmers on best practices.

Also speaking at the forum, Olatunde Oderinde, Team Leader, Market Development in the Niger Delta (MADE), said that Nigeria would only benefit from the tomato paste policy when all stakeholders were carried along in implementing it.

“We are yet to have a policy life cycle in Nigeria where every player in the industry is carried along and where their challenges are addressed holistically.

“Nigeria needs to work deliberately on policies that create inclusiveness. We need to sort out the issue of competitiveness to keep farmers productive.

“If we can provide them with a guaranteed market, the smallholder farmers will produce more,” Oderinde added.

More than 30 exhibitors were on ground while over 1,000 visitors were recorded on the opening day ofthe two-day expo and conference. (NAN)

Post Views: 9
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Importers frustrating FG’s tomato policy, say stakeholders

— 22nd November 2017

Stakeholders in the agriculture sector say Nigeria is yet to feel the impact of the tomato policy six months after it was put in place by the Federal Government. The stakeholders told participants at Agra Innovate West Africa forum on Tuesday in Lagos that Nigerians were yet to feel the impact of the policy. The…

  • NCAT targets acquisition of 5 aircraft in 2018

    — 22nd November 2017

    The Nigeria College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria, Kaduna State, says it will acquire five new modern light aircraft in 2018. The NCAT’s Rector, Capt. Mohammed Abdulsalam, disclosed this on Wednesday at the ongoing International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) World Aviation Forum (IWAF) in Abuja. He said that the move would enable the college assert…

  • N8b remittance: FG commends JAMB Registrar

    — 22nd November 2017

    FROM: PAUL ORUDE BAUCHI The Federal Government has commended the Registrar of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, for remitting the sum of N8 billion to the Federation account. Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, gave the commendation while laying the foundation stone for the construction of a 500-seater Computer Based…

  • Nigerian bags philantropy award in US

    — 22nd November 2017

    Philanthropist and chairman of Kazeem Royal Properties Ltd, Prince Kazeem Eletu-Odibo, last weekend, in Washington DC, United States of America, bagged an ambassadorial award as the “Most Outstanding Philanthropist in Nigeria” by the US-Nigeria Legislative & Executive Leadership Forum for his community achievement in human development capacity and philanthropy. He also bagged a United Nations ambassadorial…

  • Grazing law: Army may deploy soldiers in Benue

    — 22nd November 2017

    From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi If reports of the three major Socio cultural groups in the state, including the Mdzough U Tiv, ldoma National Forum and Omi Ny’lgede of Benue State on the implementation of the Open Grazing Prohibition law is anything to go by, the Nigerian Army may have decided to assist in maintaining law…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share