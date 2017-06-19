Imported rice poison, says Kebbi gov

CHAIRMAN of the Presi- dential Task force on Rice and Wheat Production, Keb- bi Governor, Abubakar Ba- gudu, has said Nigerians are importing rice no longer safe for human consumption, ac- cording to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN). Bagudu reportedly told newsmen in Birnin-Kebbi, yesterday, that imported rice usually contained preserva- tives, which are poisonous.

He disclosed that there were three major import- ers of rice into Nigeria, who specialise in importing very cheap, auctioned rice which found its way into the coun- try. The governor said Thai- land, in April 2017, auc- tioned 1.62 million tonnes of rice at about $140 per tonne, whereas the market price of it was $700 per tonne. “Countries, particularly Thailand, India, China and Vietnam, buy a lot of paddy from their farmers and store them, sometimes, as long as nine years. By so doing, they are supporting their farm- ers.“A country like Thailand, for example, may have eight million tonnes of rice in storage, so, occasionally, they will auction the ones that are almost going bad, that is, the one that is not fit for human consumption. “They sell the paddy as low as 20 per cent less than the international market price. Those who import rice into Nigeria will go and buy the paddy and clean them up.