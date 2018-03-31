The Sun News
Importance of bay leaves

— 31st March 2018

Bay leaves are the pleasantly aromatic leaves of several plants used for cooking. It is one of the known culinary leaf spices. The spices contain many significant compounds, vitamins and minerals which are necessary for good health. One can receive the health advantages of bay leaves by using them in cooking, or burn them and inhaling the vapours or enjoy tea made from bay leaves.

Here are top 10 health benefits of bay leaves spice:
Promotes Digestive Health
Bay leaf has diuretic, astringent and appetite stimulant properties.They have a positive effect on the gastrointestinal system. Being a diuretic, it stimulates urination and decreases the toxicity of the body and also settles the upset stomach and soothes IBS (Irritable Bowel Syndrome).
Sometimes it can be  difficult to digest food due to the presence of some complex proteins in it. Bay leaves, due to the presence of some unique enzymes, can help to facilitate effective and efficient digestion and nutrient intake.
Reduces Inflammation throughout the body
Bay leaves have the ability to reduce inflammation and irritation. It is also helpful in providing relief from sore joints and arthritis. Several studies have shown that bay leaves contain phytonutrient which is involved in reducing inflammation.
Applying bay leaves oil topically onto the affected areas, such as sore joints or areas affected by arthritis, can bring relief from pain and inflammation.Consumption of bay leaf spice can be as effective on inflammation as applying topically.
Fights off Free Radicals
Fresh leaves are rich source of Vitamin C, which is one of the powerful anti-oxidant that helps removing harmful free radicals and boosting immune system. Bay leaves help enriching the effectiveness of antioxidants found in other foods, when used as a spice. Using bay leaves as a spice help improve our immune system and thus protecting our body against damages caused by free radicals.
Provide Relief from Respiratory Problems
Due to their anti-bacterial qualities, inhaling the vapours of bay leaves might help loosening up the phlegm and removing harmful bacteria in the respiratory system. Drinking bay leaf  tea can help reduce cold and flu symptoms and can also provide relief from bronchitis.
Bay leaves are an excellent natural treatment for viral and bacterial infections of the respiratory tract.
Promotes Healthy Heart
There are compounds in bay leaves that boosts  heart health by strengthening the walls of capillaries in the heart as well as extremities and by eliminating “bad cholesterol” from our cardiovascular system.Organic compounds, caffeic acid and rutin, found in by leaf have positive effect on the heart’s health.
Rutin strengthens capillary wall in the heart while caffeic acid helps eliminating LDL or Lower density lippoproteins from our cardiovascular system.
Reduces Fatigue and Stress
Linalool present in bay leaves helps in lowering the level of stress hormones in the body. Stress hormones can lead to long term health issues such as anxiety and stress. Take one dried bay leaf and place it on a container that can withstand the flames. Light the leaf on fire and as the leaf burns, breath in the air, but try not to directly inhale the smoke.
This method can be used a remedy for fatigue and tension. Besides burning bay leaves for reducing fatigue, one can also use them in cooking to receive other health advantages.
Diabetes Management
Bay leaves improves the function of insulin and regulates blood sugar leaves. Studies have shown that bay leaves are directly connected with insulin receptor function and can significantly lower the chances of diabetic episodes.
Regular consumption of bay leaves can significantly lower the chances of diabetic risk in people who are at risk of developing diabetes or for those who have already developed the condition.

