Import substitution: Why local production comes first

— 18th September 2017

By Omodele Adigun and Uche Usim

The need to establish  appropriate  structures  that  support production of Nigerian made goods, local consumption and eventual import substitution came into focus last week as the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN) gave itself a pat on the back for pulling the economy out of recession.

According to the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, the  realization  that it was  unsustainable to fully depend on  importation of goods, particularly food items, to  meet  domestic  consumption was what propelled the apex bank into providing cheap financing to the critical sectors of the economy in recent times.

While exploring the theme: “Import Substitution and  the Dynamics of Interest and Exchange Rates Management in Nigeria” at the seminar organized by the bank for finance correspondents and business editors, in Awka, Emefiele said the  major  thrust  of  CBN’s ongoing developmental efforts is geared towards  import substitution of what could be produced locally.

He stated : “Strategies  to  increase  domestic production,  especially  of  basic  commodities,  are  necessarily accompanied  by  industrialization. These measures  intensified  by  the  late-1970s when  international  oil  prices  began  to  fluctuate  and  high importation of basic food commodities became unsustainable.  The  government  of  the  day  instituted  a program  to  boost  domestic  agricultural  production,  boost food sufficiency and curtail imports. 

  “ I  would  like  to note  that  fundamentals  of  the  domestic  environment  need  to be  promoted  to  support  domestic  production  and  invariably curtail  imports. The  CBN  recognizes  these  challenges  in  its role  to provide  economic  advice  and  support  the  Federal Government’s aspirations of economic growth and development.  Within  the  core  remit  of  formulating  and implementing  monetary  policy,  the  interest  and  exchange rates  serve  as  major  instruments  for  CBN’s  support  for import substitution. 

“First,  interest  rates  are  a  major  incentive  (or disincentive)  to  carry  on  industrial  production  activities.  They are  the  key  price  for  capital  and  largely  determine  the  ability to  engage  in  profitable  domestic  economic  ventures. “Economic  theory  dictates  that  low  interest  rate  will  boost incentives  to  procure  loans  to  engage  in  production,  and  vice versa.  It  is,  therefore,  imperative  that  authorities  endeavour to  keep  interest  rates  at  reasonably  low  levels.  More  also, the  rate  of  inflation  is  a  major  determinant  of  the  level  of interest  rates.  Inflation  erodes  the  real  returns  on  financial assets  (denominated  by  interest  rates)  and  it  is  necessarily required  that  such  rates  should  be  above  the  price  index  in order  to  guarantee  real  positive  returns.  The  lower  the monetary  authority  is  able  to  keep  inflations  rates  using monetary  policy,  therefore,  the  lower  it  can  force  down interest  rates  and  make  it  more  attractive  for  users  of  funds to access credit. “The  exchange  rate  is  also  another  essential determinant  that  may  support  local  production  efforts.  Most domestically-produced goods  have  foreign  substitutes,  and the  exchange  rate  serves  to  allocate  the  comparative  prices of  domestic  and  foreign  goods.  It,  therefore,  determines  the attractiveness  of  domestic  production  to  support  import substitution.

“Indeed,  the CBN  has  embarked  on  massive  monetary  stimulus  through direct  interventions  in  sectors  that  hold  immense  benefits  for the  broader  economy.  Such  interventions  have  been  in agriculture,  micro,  medium  and  small  scale  enterprises (MSMEs), power sector, aviation and youth entrepreneurship,  among  others.  These  measures  were necessitated  by  the  liquidity  (and  credit)  crunch  that  followed the  global financial crises. he  CBN  recently  introduced  the  flexible  foreign exchange  regime,  with forex  restrictions  placed  on  the importation  of  41  items.  This  became  inevitable  in  order  to curtail  fast  depleting  foreign  reserves,  occasioned  by  the significant  demand  for  imports  in  Nigeria. 

  “The  Bank  has consistently  supported  the  economy  with  robust  supply  of foreign  exchange  to  deposit  money  banks  (DMBs) particularly  to  meet  demands  for  invisibles  such  as  school fees,  medical  tourism  and  personal  travelling  allowance.  This has  led  to  stability  in  the  Naira  exchange  rate  against  the  US Dollar.

“ Furthermore,  the  Anchor  Borrowers’  Programme  (ABP) was  established  to  boost  local  production  of  rice,  wheat  and other  agricultural  products. It  serves  to  create  economic linkage  between  smallholder  farmers  and  reputable  large scale  processors,  with  a  view  to  increasing  agricultural output  and  significantly  improving  capacity  utilization  of processors.  The  ABP  was  initiated  as  a  policy  option  to create  an  ecosystem  that  connects  smallholder  farmers  to big  processors,  thereby  creating  increased  income  for  the farer,  jobs  for  the  unemployed,  and  steady  input  supply  for agro-businesses.  I  am  happy  to  note  that  the  scheme  has already  boosted  agricultural  production  and  non-oil  exports in  the  face  of  unpredictable  crude  oil  prices  and  its  resultant effect  on  the  revenue  profile  of  Nigeria.  These  have  also helped  to  moderate  volatility  in  the  foreign  exchange  rate from  anticipated  decreases  to  demand  for  FOREX  from increased  domestic  production  of  such  hitherto  imported commodities.

“The  CBN  will  continue  to  explore  further  avenues  to ensure  that  interest  rates  are  supportive  of  domestic production  needs.  The  Bank  will  continually  fine  tune measures  to  ensure  and  guarantee  a  stable  exchange  rate regime.  With  on-going  recovery  in  economic  performance,  I am  hugely  optimistic  that  improved  outcomes  will  be recorded  in  our  work  towards  taming  inflation,  bringing  down interest  rates  and  guaranteeing  exchange  rate  stability.  We are  consistently  devising  ingenious  approaches  to  solve  our peculiar  challenges  and  will  continue  to  learn  from  the experiences  of  other  countries,  particularly  developing nations.’

Earlier, the Anambra State governor,  Willie Obiano, represented by his Commissioner of Information, Tony Nnaechetta, said security could not be divorced from the business of import substitution; the ability of the citizens to invest in agriculture and export the produce, adding that Anambra is the safest state in the country.

He said “security is the first enablement for growth”. He explained that foreign direct investment (FDI) into Anambra is in excess of $6billion over the past 40 months. “This increment in FDI was hinged on four pillars of Agriculture, Industrialization, Trade and Investment and Oil & Gas.”

The governor said Anambra is proud of efforts taken so far as the gross domestic product (GDP) of the state has been raised by 150 per cent.  Obiano disclosed that the state has put in place Economic Stimulus Package which relieved Keke NAPEP operators and citizens from paying tolls at markets and hospitals.

In his remarks about how import substitution will lift Nigeria’s economy, the former Managing Director, Unity Bank Plc, Mr Rislanudeen Muhammad, said:  “in Nigeria’s case, it will help in reducing import dependency, lesser demand for forex for imports, implying increased savings and accretion to foreign exchange reserve. It will also support GDP growth by improved activities in import substituted items especially SMEs and Agro-allied industries. It will also enhance employment generation and domestic self sufficiency. Care should however be taken not to allow the increased foreign exchange reserve ginger new round of imports of goods that can be produced locally due to over valuation of the naira leading to so called ‘Dutch disease’ problem”, he said.

