The Sun News
Latest
6th July 2017 - Trump arrives G20 amid rising global tensions
6th July 2017 - Lagos: Governor vows to crack down on Badoo murder gang
6th July 2017 - Implementation of 2014 National Confab Report imperative for Nigeria’s future — Falae
6th July 2017 - Why courts have not stopped parade of suspects – Judge
6th July 2017 - BREAKING: Osinbanjo’s brother, Keyamo, 28 others are new SANs
6th July 2017 - Horror in Anambra: Ex-youth leader assassinated
6th July 2017 - Kano govt. clears air over payment of interest on overdraft facility
6th July 2017 - FRSC warns officials against extortion, bribery
6th July 2017 - Retail projects move forward in South Africa despite challenges
6th July 2017 - Lithuanian president informs Trump about country’s security challenges
Home / Cover / National / Implementation of 2014 National Confab Report imperative for Nigeria’s future — Falae

Implementation of 2014 National Confab Report imperative for Nigeria’s future — Falae

— 6th July 2017

Chief Olu Falae, a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), said on Thursday in Ibadan that Nigeria’s would be guaranteed by the implementation of the 2014 National Conference Report.

Falae, who said this at the maiden meeting of a group known as `Conscience of the Yoruba Race’, added that the devolution of power and resources from the centre to the federating units had become necessary.

The focus the meeting focused on the topic “Restructuring Nigeria: Options and Strategies”.

He noted that the ongoing debate about the restructuring of the country and the currents being generated by the discourse, made the implementation of the 2014 Nation Conference Report imperative, if Nigeria is to have a future.

According to him, unlike what obtained under the old regional system, the regionalism being championed is to get to the grassroots where the bulk of Nigerians reside.

“What we have come to discuss is a big subject in Nigeria. Not long ago, the president, my friend, said it was a non-issue and that the report of the national conference had not been read.

“But that subject has become topical and like I said in my recent interview, the restructuring of Nigeria via the report of the national conference is the future of Nigeria.

“The options for restructuring are many. We went to Abuja for a regional agenda but on getting there, the middle belters were scared of it but I am happy that in recent times, it is at the forefront.

“Massive devolution of powers, responsibilities and resources must take place from the centre to the federating units.

” I want to add that the devolution will not stop at the old regional capitals of power. It must continue to the states created in the regions and the local governments which is where our people reside,” Falae said.

Also speaking, Mr Kole Omololu, the Administrator, Conscience of the Yoruba Race, said that the current developments in the country made it necessary for the Yoruba race to mobilise intelligence and ensure social justice for its people.

He said that the time had come to fashion out ways to implement the resolutions reached at the 2014 National Conference where all groups were represented.

Omololu recalled that even the colonial rulers allowed the negotiation of terms of governance.

The meeting had in attendance former governor of Ogun State, Gbenga Daniel, Prof. Amos Akingba, Mrs Dupe Ajayi-Gbadebo, Dr Gbola Adetunji, and Prof. Wale Olaitan. among others.

(Source: NAN)

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Tokunbo David

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Trump arrives G20 amid rising global tensions

— 6th July 2017

U.S. President Donald Trump arrived for G20 summit in Hamburg on Thursday facing a difference audience after departing Poland on a high note. Trump, who paused to wave as he descended the steps of Air Force One with his wife Melania, would be facing off with leaders of the other big G20 economies after deciding…

Share

  • Lagos: Governor vows to crack down on Badoo murder gang

    — 6th July 2017

    Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State on Thursday assured residents that his administration would curtail the activities of the notorious group known as ‘Badoo’ in the Ikorodu axis of the state. Ambode, who gave the assurance while commissioning a rehabilitated fire service station in Epe axis of the state, also promised to ensure the safe…

    Share

  • Implementation of 2014 National Confab Report imperative for Nigeria’s future — Falae

    — 6th July 2017

    Chief Olu Falae, a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), said on Thursday in Ibadan that Nigeria’s would be guaranteed by the implementation of the 2014 National Conference Report. Falae, who said this at the maiden meeting of a group known as `Conscience of the Yoruba Race’, added that the devolution of power and…

    Share

  • Why courts have not stopped parade of suspects – Judge

    — 6th July 2017

    The presiding judge of the Court of Appeal, Lagos Division, Justice Mohammed Garba on Thursday in Lagos absolved the judiciary of  blame in the parade of suspects by prosecutorial agencies. Speaking at the annual Seminar/Workshop of the National Association of Judicial Correspondents Garba said the court could not make a pronouncement on the legality or…

    Share

  • BREAKING: Osinbanjo’s brother, Keyamo, 28 others are new SANs

    — 6th July 2017

      From: Godwin Tsa, Abuja Former Ogun State Attorney General and elder brother to Acting President Yemi Osinbanjo, Akinlolu Osinbanjo and Festus Keyamo were among the 30 successful lawyers conferred with the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) by the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC) Thursday. Also on the list announced by the Chief…

    Share

Archive

July 2017
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share