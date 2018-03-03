The Sun News
Latest
3rd March 2018 - Imperative of enforcing Local Content Law
3rd March 2018 - Tiny rays of light into an encompassing gloom
3rd March 2018 - People told me I would fail in business
3rd March 2018 - I proposed without knowing she’s not Yoruba – Husband, I was attracted by his non-tribal spirit – Wife
3rd March 2018 - Billy Graham, Moral Man And Immoral Society
3rd March 2018 - APC, PDP HAVE FAILED NIGERIANS – FASEhUN
3rd March 2018 - Atiku Is Pdp’s Best Bet For 2019 Presidency – Asari-Dokubo
3rd March 2018 - Sustained development: Governor Wike’s commitment to Rivers people
3rd March 2018 - Exposed! Wanted Boko Haram Suspect Now Head Of Benue Security Agency
3rd March 2018 - Outrage as man weds 2 ladies in Abia
Home / Letters / Imperative of enforcing Local Content Law

Imperative of enforcing Local Content Law

— 3rd March 2018

The emergence of this administration held a lot of promises for Nigerians. In his inaugural speech, President Muhammadu  Buhari, among other things, assured Nigerians that  locally made goods and service would be accorded top priority in his administration. 

This, he said, would strengthen  the  Naira,  improve the economy and create both direct and indirect  jobs for Nigerians. Infact, the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, hinted at many fora of government’s readiness and commitment to work with indigenous engineers so as to  boost the country’s technological base. Recall also  that  sometime in 2010  Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act, which became law, that gave  birth to the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), was enacted  to protect stakeholders in that sector against domination by foreign players. This is to enable indigenous manufacturers contribute their quota adequately towards the  development of the  economy.

Unfortunately, some years down the line, the implementation of the law has been very weak and only exists on paper. It has not yielded the desired objective.

Some of the indigenous manufacturers including, Peter Abel, Managing Director, Petrock Tech.  Nigeria Limited, manufacturers of oil and gas installation products, oven and bakery equipment, among others,  who frowned at the non-patronage of their products and service due to weak implementation of the local content law, recently stated that,  “we are  not getting enough patronage for our products in Nigeria. Instead major companies prefer to import their equipment”. He further stated that if well patronized, they would contribute  appreciably to  the economy, but foreign investors will repatriate their proceeds and cause further job losses in Nigeria.

Although, experts argued in a forum recently that the quality of  some equipment  produced in the country do not conform with  the standard required by the end users, maybe due to superior technology with which they were produced overseas. But Peter Abel disagreed with them on that, insisting  that  Nigerian products can compete with the ones  imported into the country. He further stated that, “it is just that Nigerians have  penchant for foreign goods”. Other  stakeholders  also decried  the neglect of locally made equipment, goods and services  in preference for  imported ones by companies  operating  in Nigeria, positing that it  negated the patronage of  made- in –Nigeria mantra of  the present administration.

Government should know that the countries where these technologies are imported from may not want us to development ours, owing to the fact that if it is done, our dependence on them will reduce, economy will improve direct and indirect jobs will be created for our citizens.

In view of the aforementioned, it is imperative to enforce the local content law to the letter to stimulate the growth of indigenous companies and protect them from folding up. The Federal government and all the relevant agencies saddled with the role of enforcing the law should be alive to their responsibilities. Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, Minister of science and Technology, particularly, being the supervisor of the technology arm of  this government, should make concerted effort at enforcing the rules as a matter of priority. They  should also  convene a stakeholders conference where experts will suggest ways and means of  improving on our technology. Besides, government can generate a data base of indigenous manufacturers of technological products, for instance, which can serve as a pool where agencies, organizations, others can approach when the need arises.. 

Okwute Ifeanyi, Media Practitioner, writes from Lagos. [email protected], 08127588053 

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

People told me I would fail in business

— 3rd March 2018

 HENRY OKONKWO Even after he bagged a law degree, and was called to the Bar, Chude Jideonwo still was never going to attach the title-‘Barrister’ to his name. He never liked law. His passion has always been media enterprise. He studied to become a lawyer just to toughen his mindset, and convince himself he could…

  • APC, PDP HAVE FAILED NIGERIANS – FASEhUN

    — 3rd March 2018

    •Those alleging Al-Mustapha gave me money are liars, I challenge them to provide proof Founder, Oodua Peoples Congress, Dr Fredrick Fasehun has challenged Nigerians accusing him of being ‘settled’ by Major Hamza Al-Mustapha, Chief Security Officer to the late Head of State, Gen. Sani Abacha to come out with proof or stop disparaging his name….

  • Atiku Is Pdp’s Best Bet For 2019 Presidency – Asari-Dokubo

    — 3rd March 2018

    Former Niger Delta militant leader, Alhaji Mujadid Asari- Dokubo has tipped ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar as the opposition People’s Democratic Party, PDP’s best candidate to challenge President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress, APC in the 2019 general elections. Asari- Dokubo in this interview with FEMI FOLARANMI in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state, dismissed some names…

  • Sustained development: Governor Wike’s commitment to Rivers people

    — 3rd March 2018

     Simeon Nwakaudu For two days, the entire country took note of the transformational revolution taking place in Rivers State.  The recognition of the country came in the form of two priceless awards –The Silverbird Man of the Year 2017 and the Sun Newspaper Governor of the Year 2017. On Friday, February 23, 2018 and February…

  • Exposed! Wanted Boko Haram Suspect Now Head Of Benue Security Agency

    — 3rd March 2018

    …His arrest and escape from custody  MURPHY GANAGANA, Jos Dateline: September 25, 2011. Nigerians were treated to a theatre of the absurd when the police high command raised the alarm that a self-confessed kingpin of the Boko Haram Islamist sect, which held the nation by the jugular, had surreptitiously slipped out of custody. Shockingly, the…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share