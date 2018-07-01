On the imperative of modern policing in Nigeria

Policing is a vital part of any society. Even during the medieval periods, which Thomas Hobbes described ‘’as life outside society would be solitary, poor, nasty, brutish and short,” individual policing and territorial watch were the orders of the time.

Effective policing is a panacea and a major lifeline for good governance in any type of government whether democracy, oligarchy, monarchy, etc, as the success or otherwise of a government is anchored and permitted by the level of social order created by the system of the society’s policing efficacy because without peace, social order and sanity, no sustainable development will materialize.

A cursory and on-the-spot look at the activities of the police authorities, especially at the levels of the Inspector General of Police and Com- missioners of Police with regard to taming crime and dispute settlement in states like Osun, Lagos, Abuja FCT Command, Kogi, Enugu,