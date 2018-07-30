Impeachment in Kano Assembly, A Process of Internal Democracy – Gov Ganduje

Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State governor , Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has described the leadership change in the Kano State House of Assembly as a process of internal democracy.

The governor disclosed this during a courtesy call by the new leadership of the House, who stopped by the Government House to affirm their loyalty to Governor Ganduje and President Muhammad Buhari.

According to Ganduje, he was only informed of the changes in the House by telephone while adding that he was equally informed of the visit of the new leadership by phone.

The governor said that going by his years long experience in politics, changes of this nature is not unusual in the House and happen from time to time.

He described impeachment as a smooth transition adding that there was no exchange of blows and no disruption of the peace of the people of the state.

He asked the new leadership to carry every body along in the business of the House while appealing to the losers in the saga to work together with the new leadership in the overall interest of the state.

He also said that his administration would continue to work in synergy with the legislature and the Judiciary for the overall development of the state.

The new Speaker, Hon Kabiru Alhassan Rirum in his remarks, pledged the absolute loyalty of the new leadership to re-election bid of the governor and President Muhammad Buhari