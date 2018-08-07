– The Sun News
Impeached

Impeached speaker loses bid to vacate restraining order

— 7th August 2018

Rose Ejembi, Markurdi

A Makurdi High Court, presided over by Justice Theresa Igoche, has ruled that the order restraining Messrs Ikyange, James Okefe, former deputy speaker, and Benjamin Adanyi, former Majority Leader, from parading themselves as principal officers of the of Assembly would persist pending the determination of the substantive matter. 

Impeached Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Terkimbi Ikyange, and two other principal officers had approached the court to vacate the interim order restraining them from parading as leaders of the House.

When the matter came up, lawyers to the former speaker led by Mamman Mike Osuman, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, (SAN) made an oral application praying the court to vacate the interim order restraining the dependants from parading themselves as leaders of the House, issued on the 27th of  last month.

He added that the order was supposed to last for just seven days, and should have elapsed on Friday, 3rd of August, 2018,  sighting Order 39 rule 3(3)of the Rules of the Court.

