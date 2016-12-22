The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
22nd December 2016 - Across Nigeria, bleak Christmas looms
22nd December 2016 - Agric : FG plans nuclear plant
22nd December 2016 - Rising anti-microbial resistance, dangerous, experts warn
22nd December 2016 - Inside Abeokuta pork market
22nd December 2016 - Day Odu’a honoured ex-govs Jemibewon, Ikpeme, Balogun
22nd December 2016 - Police nab 70 suspects say, Ogun save for Xmas
22nd December 2016 - Imolites showcase ‘Aku Ruo Ulo’ in Lagos
22nd December 2016 - Ekimogun Day: Celebration of Ondo founding fathers
22nd December 2016 - TALK BACK : Scam in power sector
22nd December 2016 - Atiku and the rightsizing of public intellectuals
Home / South-west Magazine / Imolites showcase ‘Aku Ruo Ulo’ in Lagos

Imolites showcase ‘Aku Ruo Ulo’ in Lagos

— 22nd December 2016

By Itoro Godwin & Henrietta Ifyede

The Igbo concept of Aku Ruo Ulo is a clarion call to all Imo State sons and daughters where ever they live should not be trivialised. According to the concept, any patriotic Imolite must think of a greater Imo State beyond his or her time.

Ochiagha David Mbamara, the Ochiagha Ikeduru, Imo State, at the 30th anniversary of Imo State Towns Development Association (ISTDAL), in Lagos, said Aku Ruo Ulo is a clarion call for all Imolites to think homeward:

“What is presently obtaining among Imolites is that of obsession with the struggle to acquire wealth, landed properties and struggle for leadership position especially in the states where they live at the detriment of their roots. All ll Imolites should embrace the leadership qualities of Dr. Sam Mbakwe.

“Aku Ruo Ulo distates  financial recklesness in government, arrogance and visionless leadership in all its ramifications. Every Imolite should imbibe the good virtues of brotherliness, detesting Oka Nma N’ama, meaning he who supports others at the detriment of his own kinsmen. There is need for all Imolites to maintain close affinity with their homeland.

“Let us think Imo and act like true Imolites. Imo has a divine mandate with God all hands must be on deck to ensure its actualization. Let us take Imo back to the days of Dee Sam Mbakwe.”

President of the association, Pastor Okechukwu Anorue, said: “We must imbibe the spirit of putting on our traditional attires and patronizing our native foods. Most of our people tend to forget their root as soon as they get to another land.

“They allow their own culture to die and their children suffer as well. They find it very difficult to understand their language and to trace their root. This has poised a lot of challenges to the Igbo community.”

Chief Don Ezugha said: “Our rich culture must be showcased and this forum has helped us to know our people better. We are able to solve issues amicably and the ones that have to do with the state we channel it to the right source which is the government office.

“What Imolites are showcasing today is unity and its importance in nation building. Unity is one of the key factors for any relationship to work, when there is unity then every other thing is in place.

“An average Igbo man is known anywhere he goes. It could be either the way he dresses or the food he eats. That is why we will continue to showcase these vital cultural values to our upcoming ones not to deviate from the ways of their forefathers, especially now that globalization has crept in.”

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days.Click Here

Grow your money by 30% monthly. It's guaranteed.Click here!

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

Get free ecommerce website like Jumia, Konga, make N500k monthly

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. click and register

Receive at least $1000 weekly in your account from online businesses!

End of the year special offer to our subscribers. Claim it here

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Recession: Over 6,000 maritime workers lose jobs

— 22nd December 2016

By Bimbola Oyesola Over 6,000 workers in the maritime sector have lost their jobs in the last one year due to the current recession. Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN), yesterday, in Lagos, said besides the job loss, many companies in the sector had folded up, while several shipping companies had relocated to other countries…

  • Manufacturers frown at base oil importation

    — 22nd December 2016

    By Charles Nwaoguji Local manufacturers of base oil in Nigeria have expressed worries over the indiscriminate issuance of licenses by NAFDAC to anyone willing to pay. According to the Executive Secretary of Lubricant Producers Association of Nigeria (LUPAN), Emeka Obidike noted these licenses are issued not minding if such person (s) are having the facilities…

  • Tax waiver: FIRS gives December 31 deadline to NASME

    — 22nd December 2016

    By Chinyere Anyanwu The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has extended the tax penalty and interest waiver period to December 31, 2016, for members of the Nigerian Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (NASME). In a statement issued after the Public-Private Dialogue (PPD) on Tax and Regulatory Policy Framework for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises…

  • Startimes launches DTT platform in Daura

    — 22nd December 2016

    By Rita Okoye Startimes has launched its Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) platform in Daura, Katsine State. The unveiling of the DTT decoder was remarkable to the people of the North as NTA Startimes network extended its reach to the historical centre of heritage in Daura. Speaking on the development, the representative of Director General of NTA, Mr….

  • Driver kills 12 children on Maulud procession

    — 22nd December 2016

    Mob sets suspect, car ablaze From Ali Abare, Gombe A pickup van on Tuesday ran into an Islamic procession in Malam Sidi, headquarters of Kwami Local Government area of Gombe State, killing 12 children and injuring 19 others. A mob intercepted the fleeing driver and set him ablaze . The 12 children were part of…

Archive

December 2016
M T W T F S S
« Nov    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351