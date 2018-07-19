Imo women pray for successful APC congress— 19th July 2018
Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri
Imo State First Lady, Nkechi Okorocha, on Wednesday, led over 1,000 women to pray for a successful congresses of the All Progressives Congress (APC) scheduled for the weekend at the Victory Chapel, Government House, Owerri, the state capital.
Mrs. Okorocha, who organised the prayer through one of her NGOs, the Women of Divine Destiny Initiative(WODDI), also prayed for enthronement of a good leader that would succeed her husband, Governor Rochas Okorocha.
According to her, who was joined by Chaplain of the chapel, Pastor Bunmi Babs and an invited cleric, Pastor Edwin Bayegbon from the ministry of the House on the Rock, Enugu, to preach on the theme ‘Women as an agent of change and commitment,’ urged all women in the state to remain focused and advise their husbands and children against violence during the election.
READ ALSO: Cleric tasks Muslims to be steadfast, do good
The first lady who is also the chairperson, Southern Governors Wife’s Forum also used the opportunity to announce plans for the annual August meeting hosted by her to women in the state.
According to her, the meeting scheduled to hold August 7 was promised to be fun filled for the women.
She announced that three indigent women from the state would benefit from a raffle draw at the meeting that would earn them a Two bedroom bungalows each plus lots of other consolation prizes.
This year’s meeting, she added, is expected to have 20, 000 women from 25 states in attendance.
About author
Related Articles
-
-
Ekiti: Fayose alleges harassment, security withdrawal18th July 2018
-
I’m still in PDP – Gov. Umahi17th July 2018
-
Dep. House of Reps Speaker condemns direct primary election17th July 2018
Latest
Imo women pray for successful APC congress— 19th July 2018
Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri Imo State First Lady, Nkechi Okorocha, on Wednesday, led over 1,000 women to pray for a successful congresses of the All Progressives Congress (APC) scheduled for the weekend at the Victory Chapel, Government House, Owerri, the state capital. Mrs. Okorocha, who organised the prayer through one of her NGOs, the Women of Divine…
-
Cleric tasks Muslims to be steadfast, do good— 19th July 2018
Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin Senate President Bukola Saraki led a number of dignitaries that graced fridau prayer for the repose of mother of former national chairman of the new Peoples Democratic Party (nPDP), Hajia Ayisat Omo Agba Baraje, in Ilorin, on Wednesday. Other dignitaries included Governors Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara state, Samuel Ortom of Benue State…
-
Edo govt. visits, commiserates with family of 6-year-old flood victim, Victoria— 19th July 2018
Members of the Edo State Executive Council have visited the family of the late Victoria Oparanti, a six-year-old kindergarten 3 pupil of New Generation Group of Schools, who drowned in a flood at the five-junction axis of Benin, on her way back from school. READ ALSO: 2 die in Edo flood amid protest Commissioner for…
-
Ogoni intensifies demand for Rivers guber— 19th July 2018
Tony John, Port Harcourt People of Ogoni ethnic nationality in Rivers State have come together to support Senator Magnus Abe, in a bid to produce the governor of the state in 2019. READ ALSO: Rivers people will not allow political robbery in 2019 — Wike Abe is aspiring to contest the governorship on the platform…
-
Flooding: FERMA begins de-silting of drainages in Edo— 19th July 2018
Tony Osauzo, Benin In order to prevent flooding, the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) announced, on Wednesday, it had commenced the de-silting of drainages on some federal roads in Edo State. The Agency said it carried out repairs on some bridges and failed portions of roads such as the Benin bye-pass, Muritala Mohammed Way and…
-
Entertainment
Model breastfeeds her daughter on the Sports Illustrated runway— 17th July 2018
Metro Model and mum Mara Martin walked the catwalk while breastfeeding her five-month-old daughter, Aria. Breastfeeding is a natural, normal part of life. It’s a shame that many women have been made to feel ashamed to do it in public – which is why it’s so refreshing to see breastfeeding being represented (and celebrated) on…
South-West Report
When soldiers dropped guns for brooms, shovels— 11th July 2018
… As 192 Battalion officers clean up Ogun community Laide Raheem, Abeokuta In commemoration of the Nigerian Army Day celebration on July 6, men and officers of 192 Battalion (Rear), Owode-Yewa, recently embarked on a massive environmental sanitation exercise at Atan Junction, along Sango-Owode-Idi-Iroko Road in Ogun State. The soldiers, who were led by their…
-
Abuja Metro
Abuja Airport Road: Highway to hell— 18th July 2018
Romanus Ugwu, Abuja Sometime in May 2015, six staff of Radio Nigeria had a brush with death on the Musa Yar’Adua Expressway, popularly called Airport Road, Abuja. The car conveying them home, after a stressful production hours, had rammed into another vehicle while the driver was receiving a telephone call. According to the most senior…
Oriental News
Insecurity: Why Enugu is relatively peaceful— 15th July 2018
Peter Anosike The President of United Igbo Traders of Nigeria (UNITRAN), Chief Chris Eberego Ezeh, has given reasons why Enugu State is relatively peaceful. According to him, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has created a new phenomenon in governance that has engendered peace. Speaking in an interview with Sunday Sun, the Ukehe-Igbo Etiti, Enugu State-born business mogul…
-
Features
Total lockdown on Lagos highway— 18th July 2018
– Lockdown means more pain, anguish for residents, as Apapa gridlock extends to Isolo – We spend 2 weeks from Mile 2 to ports, truck drivers lament Cosmas Omegoh The gridlock on Apapa-Oshodi Expressway in Lagos and other adjoining areas has worsened. As at yesterday, it had attained phenomenal heights. The road, at the moment,…
Literary Review
Book Review : Raising the Dust : Crime: Who is Involved?— 7th July 2018
Gold rush and a bucket of tears Henry Akubuiro The last thing I imagined when I saw Ambrose Madu’s book, Raising the Dust Crime: Who is Involved? was a work of fiction. It didn’t sound like one. I thought it was a book on either law, criminology or psychology, not until I leafed through the…
-
Lifeline
How traffic congestion kills Lagos residents – Experts— 13th July 2018
Tessy Igomu With a scowl on his face, Elendu Uche, a businessman, shook his head slowly, letting out a deep sigh. Sitting behind the wheel of his Honda Camry, he was soaked to the skin with sweat as the afternoon sun bared its fangs ferociously. His frustration was palpable and he was not making an…
Education Review
Nigeria to host regional confab on education— 16th July 2018
Fred Ezeh, Abuja The Federal Government has confirmed that, barring any last minute change, it will host regional conference on education, in Abuja, later this year. The conference would afford all stakeholders the opportunity to showcase success story in the development of education in their respective countries. Government said a desk office had been raised…
-
TSWeekend
Macron’s visit to Afrika Shrine has vindicated Fela – Femi Kuti— 6th July 2018
Tosin Ajirire Lagos came to a standstill on Tuesday, as Afrobeat king, Femi Anikulapo-Kuti, hosted President Emmanuel Macron of France to an epic show at the Afrika Shrine, Ikeja, Lagos. In this exclusive interview conducted shortly before the show, the musician opened up on why the French president’s visit has vindicated his dad, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti….
Opinion
Where politics disunites, football unites— 18th July 2018
“In praise of football” would have been the most appropriate heading of this reflection. However, the realization of the global symbolism of today’s meeting in Helsinki, Finland of two great world leaders of Russia and the United States of America, compelled a deeper introspection of the thematic area. There are obviously four dominant issues that…
Columnists
-
‘Military junta’ incorrect— 18th July 2018
Vanguard comment of June 4 offered readers the following misprints: “Coming 25 years after the military junta (sic) led by General Ibrahim Babangida torpedoed the sovereign will of the Nigerian electorate….” A ‘junta’ is ‘a military government that has gained power by using force’, according to Longman Dictionary of Contemporary English, New Edition for Advanced…
-
The hidden wisdom of God— 18th July 2018
“Some of the hidden wisdom of God is buried in the hidden but spiritually fertilized soil of nature culminating in the spiritual dimension of human physiology.” Prof. Nathan Uzorma Protus “My only son was involved in a high jump in their school inter-house sports and had an accident in the process. He broke his ankle…
-
Reactions to my polygamy series (3)— 18th July 2018
If the Lord is against multiple-marriage, would He not have included men who have two or more wives and a woman married to a polygamist among those to be punished? Sina Adedipe Having last week treated the issue of God’s statement in Genesis 2:24 raised by Steve (080-6532-7244), I now shift attention to his anonymous anti-polygamy…
-
The lies in our national life— 18th July 2018
“A liar is a person who tells lies, who has previously told lies, or who tends by nature to tell a lie repeatedly — even when not necessary.” Charles Dickson A long time ago, at a small family reunion, I watched as a father narrated a movie to the kids. Unknown to him, the kids…
-
Ungolden silence— 17th July 2018
If Mrs. Adeosun applied for an exemption certificate it should be easy for the NYSC to tell the public without any prolonged silence whether she deserved to receive and whether she did receive an exemption certificate from the NYSC. I have admired Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, the Minister of Finance, from a distance. She speaks English the…
-
Look who is talking— 17th July 2018
Should an incumbent president be re-elected because of his region of origin, his ethnicity, and his religious faith or should his re-election be based principally on his record of achievement? These questions have emerged following a bizarre remark by the director-general of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu, in his public campaign for the…
-
Paradises lost— 16th July 2018
“Until we ask questions of men and women who live above their means, in and out of office, the youths of this beleaguered country would continue to seek avenues of easy wealth…” Tony Iwuoma Just last week, my younger cousin’s wife was snatched with her three little children by kidnappers around Irete in Imo State….
-
Udom: Bush writes Sen. Ita Enang— 16th July 2018
Imagine running for governor in 2023, you won’t like it (would you?) if someone serves you from the Ita Enang book of insults. Dear Distinguished I don’t do this, always. In fact, I never do this, and you know it. But, I know because you know me, you would understand why I have elected to…
-
Like Fayose, Nigeria’s democracy has serious neck pains— 16th July 2018
Like Fayose, our democracy has serious neck pains. It needs urgent treatment. One of the maladies happens to be the security agencies. They tend to show bias for the government in power. Casmir Igboke The build-up to the just-concluded Ekiti governorship election was highly dramatic. Act One, Scene One: Minister of Labour, Dr. Chris…
-
Need for govt of national reconciliation— 16th July 2018
“My mandate will be to set up an interim government, which I have christened government of national reconciliation and reconstruction…” As we approach another election cycle, the prognosis for a national crisis coveys a reality of frightening proportions. We are confronted by existential threats that seek to engender the fragmentation and disintegration of our nation…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply