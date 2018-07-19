Imo women pray for successful APC congress

Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

Imo State First Lady, Nkechi Okorocha, on Wednesday, led over 1,000 women to pray for a successful congresses of the All Progressives Congress (APC) scheduled for the weekend at the Victory Chapel, Government House, Owerri, the state capital.

Mrs. Okorocha, who organised the prayer through one of her NGOs, the Women of Divine Destiny Initiative(WODDI), also prayed for enthronement of a good leader that would succeed her husband, Governor Rochas Okorocha.

According to her, who was joined by Chaplain of the chapel, Pastor Bunmi Babs and an invited cleric, Pastor Edwin Bayegbon from the ministry of the House on the Rock, Enugu, to preach on the theme ‘Women as an agent of change and commitment,’ urged all women in the state to remain focused and advise their husbands and children against violence during the election.

The first lady who is also the chairperson, Southern Governors Wife’s Forum also used the opportunity to announce plans for the annual August meeting hosted by her to women in the state.

According to her, the meeting scheduled to hold August 7 was promised to be fun filled for the women.

She announced that three indigent women from the state would benefit from a raffle draw at the meeting that would earn them a Two bedroom bungalows each plus lots of other consolation prizes.

This year’s meeting, she added, is expected to have 20, 000 women from 25 states in attendance.