Imo women fete Okorocha at birthday

…As governor showcases projects, says relocation of Eke-Ekwu Market best for Owerri people

From Chidi Nnadi, Enugu

Last week, Governor Rochas Okorocha played host to some top media practitioners in the country as part of activities lined up to mark his 55th birthday anniversary. Okorocha who had been largely criticized by his opponents for not performing in the last six years he has held sway as governor of Imo State decided to lead the visiting journalists on a two-day tour of the projects he has executed in the state, as well as show them the controversial Eke-Ukwu Owerre Market that was demolished recently, as well as the three new designated markets where the traders have been asked to relocate to.

As the governor led the way on the first day, he took the journalists round the remodeled Douglas Government House, which he has re-named the People’s Government House.

Okorocha’s predecessor, Chief Ikedi Ohakim had planned to relocate the Imo Government House to the New Owerri axis, citing lack of space for his decision.

But when Okorocha took over from Ohakim, he created space in the old Government House, and erected edifices in the place to the amazement of all.

The visiting journalists were impressed with the People’s Government House, which houses the Governor’s Lodge with a wing for the First Lady, an exquisite clinic and chapel, among many other buildings.

Before personally driving the journalists round to see the Eke-Ukwu Owerre Market, the Eze Imo palace and the new markets were Eke-Ukwu traders have been relocated to, Okorocha took time off to be with Imo women from the 27 local government areas of the state who had gathered at the arena of the Government House chapel and clinic to mark his birthday.

One of the leaders of the women and former Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Gertrude Odiuko, praised Governor Okorocha, saying that he is “the man that has freely given his best and his love so that children of the poorest of the poor will have their way in the society” as she christened him “the commander of free functional education.”

She pointed out that Okorocha is the only man that knows the best way to handle the Imo people, saying that “we are here to let you know that indeed your women love you; what we have just done here today is to make a kind of triumphant entry to that great day that God has freely given to us a man as a special gift to this generation.”

Similarly, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Woman Leader in the state, Lady Theresa Ohanuba, described Okorocha as the “unique man of the South-East, the only man that makes things happen in a good direction.

“Our own governor, the governor of the whole universe, the governor of free education, the governor of free and good road, the governor that made our people to become millionaires, the governor of the women,” saying that Okorocha has done excellently well in the last six years. She said that the women from the 27 local government areas of the state chose the day to recognize and celebrate their governor.

“Your Excellency, you can see it on our faces, we are more than happy because you have shown us love. We have come to celebrate you and tell the world that you are the one and only that made free education in Imo State and beyond possible. We are happy with you and on behalf of Imo women we are saying continue, we are with you and we are not going back.”

Speaking, the governor’s wife, Mrs. Nkechi Okorocha, thanked the Imo women, saying “if re-incarnation permits me to come back, I will come back having Imo women as my women.

“Today, to the glory of God, our governor has seen all I have been telling him about the service of all of you that believe in his rescue government, people that think of him, people that talk about him, people that pray for him, people that wish him well; today, on your own accord, you have decided, the government did not give you any one naira, but by your own beckoning, you came from your communities, from your wards, from your local governments and you are all here in your numbers, to celebrate a man, a gender sensitive man, a man that has given voice to the women, a man who is ready to do more for the women of Imo State.”

She added that her husband has been so gender sensitive that Imo women had been appointed into all areas of government portfolios.

As soon as the governor cut one of the 27 cakes presented for his birthday, one representing each of the local government areas in the state, he jumped into the bus to drive the journalists round the metropolis to see the projects there.

On arriving at the Eze Imo traditional palace, Eze Samuel Ohiri, who welcomed the journalists implored them to feel free to go round the state to see the noble achievements of the governor in the state.

“As you look around you will see for yourself what the governor has done in Imo State. You can bear me witness to the fact that Imo State is calm, developing, it’s beautiful. Right here is my palace, this is my residence and I’m sure you have seen the Obi where I receive visitors, which is the round building in front as you entered the premises and you saw the administrative building.”

Eze Ohiri, who noted that the country was currently in difficult times, said that the traditional rulers have as major role to preach for peace and friendship.

He said that the traditional rulers of Imo State believe in one united and indivisible nation called Nigeria.

“So, those who are agitating for secession and all that are on their own. We believe that even in difficulty, every challenge that is facing us as a nation, we can make amends by talking to each other, talking and negotiating,” he said as he thanked Okorocha for what he has done in the state and the traditional institution in particular.

From the Eze Imo palace, Okorocha headed for the site of the demolished Eke-Ukwu Owerre Market where he engaged some of the traders that are still lurking around the vicinity.

The market has been evacuated completely, leaving only the street adjacent it that has been taken over by refuse generated from the market.

Okorocha disclosed that very soon the heap of garbage would be evacuated; asking the traders around on how they felt about the relocation exercise which they acknowledged was the best for them.

He said that the relocation of the market was the best thing that has happened to the Owerri people, saying that if he had not carried out the relocation it would have been difficult to see any other governor that would muster the political will he used as his predecessors had tried it without success.

According to him, besides the traffic hiccup the market had caused on the Douglas Road, making most motorists to shun the road, Eke-Ukwu market, he said, had been a habour of sorts for criminals.

He disclosed that as demolition of the market was going on, secret cells were found in the market suspected to have been used by kidnappers.

The governor disclosed that the site of the demolished market would now house the Owerri Municipal council and a modern mall with all the facilities just as the popular Douglas Road has been re-named after Somtochukwu, the boy who was killed by a stray bullet on the day of the demolition of the market.

The governor regretted the unfortunate incident, but insisted that the boy was not killed on the market as was widely speculated.

“The death of the boy is a very painful sacrifice, so all the projects at Eke-Ukwu Owerre will be named Somtochukwu projects and we will change the name of this road to his name,” he said.

The governor leaving the Eke-Ukwu Owerre Market took the journalists to the popular Ama-Hausa, which was also demolished and later the Naze-Nekede modern market still under construction, designed to be used by the traders from the two demolished markets.

As he made to go to the new Egbada modern market where the bulk of the Eke-Ukwu market traders are relocated, he passed through the Okigwe Road which he said has been re-named Nnamdi Azikiwe road, as well as the bridge before Orji which his government constructed.

At the Egbeda market, the traders trooped out to receive him with some of them giving him some food items.

On the second day, the governor was busy attending to the five Northern states governors led by Alhaji Kashim Shettima to the South-East and South-South on peace mission and, therefore, handed over to his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Sam Onwuemeodo, to complete the projects tour with the journalists.

Among the numerous projects of the governor visited on the second day were the University of Agriculture and Veterinary Medicine at Ngor Okpalla and the Eastern Palm University in Ogboko, which the journalists agreed is world class.