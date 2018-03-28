The Sun News
Latest
28th March 2018 - Saudi Arabia, Russia ponder oil alliance
28th March 2018 - Imo state under serious misrule – Sen. Anyanwu
28th March 2018 - Israeli President Netanyahu hospitalised
28th March 2018 - N’ Korea succumbs to US denuclearisation demand
28th March 2018 - JUST IN: FG to unveil Transaction Advisers for national carrier, MRO Thursday
28th March 2018 - Myanmar gets new president
28th March 2018 - Squatters at war with Ebonyi varsity
28th March 2018 - 425 unabsorbed NSCDC volunteers in Imo cry out
28th March 2018 - Igbo lost the civil war to Idolatry –Rev Nwachukwu
28th March 2018 - When Abiriba honoured its new town union executives
Home / Politics / Imo state under serious misrule – Sen. Anyanwu

Imo state under serious misrule – Sen. Anyanwu

— 28th March 2018
  • Declares for governorship tomorrow

Iheanacho Nwosu, Abuja

Senator representing Owerri zone at the upper legislative chamber of the National Assembly, Sen. Samuel Anyanwu, has said he is interested in the governorship of Imo state because the governance experiment in the hands of the incumbent has failed the expectation of the people, making the need to rescue the state imperative.

Speaking in a press statement he issued in Abuja, Tuesday, ahead of his formal declaration for the 2019 governorship election in Imo state tomorrow, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stalwart said the state has, rather than grown exponentially in accordance with its potentials, suffered untold bastardization in the hands of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) party.

According to him, Imo state has the potential to rank number one in Nigeria’s Human Development Index but mismanagement of its human and material resources has estranged it from real development.

Sen. Anyanwu, who was a two-time chairman at Ikeduru local government area, and also an ex-lawmaker at the Imo State House of Assembly, said his experiences as both council chairman and legislator, empowers him with a deeper understanding of the demands of development and resource management for the good of the people.

He said the development of a state should not only be about building perimeter fence around schools, but what is inside the school itself.

According to him, “our people see the construction of school walls as ‘development’.

“The real development is about what is inside the school and not just about the walls. If you have a beautiful wall but without equipment and other necessary facilities that will help in developing human capital, you have achieved nothing,”he said.

Sen. Anyanwu, who said his mission to the state was to rescue it from the mess created by the outgoing government, noted that “Imo has been in the news since the present administration took over, for only the wrong reasons. That means we have been portrayed negatively by the government and as such the government that said it came to rescue us also needed to be rescued before it collapses the state totally.

“We have the resources to manage and develop Imo state. But for lack of quality management skills and inability to select from a pool of quality human capital, those who will help drive development, we ended up with a situation where a family became the next best thing to happen to the state after its creation.

” It is not true that Imo lacks human capital to navigate it through development. What has been lacking is vision and purposeful leadership.

“Therefore, I have found it imperative to offer myself to go on this all important mission to rescue our dear state from the abyss that APC has thrown it. Our focus shall be to create wealth and expand the economic base of the state so as to make sure that Imo is able to generate enough revenue to manage its affairs by investing health, education and infrastructure development,” Sen. Anyanwu said.

He urged Imo people to remain steadfast in their support for the PDP stating that “the years eaten by locust shall be restored.”

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Prostate Crisis is Preventable & Reversible!!! Shrink your enlarged PROSTATE in 15days. Click!!!

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

1 Comment

  1. Cheta 28th March 2018 at 11:24 am
    Reply

    We have more qualified and visionary candidates from Owerri than you.
    The likes of Sens Anyanwu, Ararume, Emeka Ihedioha, Uche Nwosu,Ohakim, etc belong to our inglorious past.
    We are waiting for candidates in the mould of Peter Obi and Obiano in Anambra. Let us wait for the
    likes of Sam Amadi, Leo-Stan Eke etc.
    Imo is no more for political adventurists, thieves like Rochas and his inlaws. Enough is enough.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Imo state under serious misrule – Sen. Anyanwu

— 28th March 2018

Declares for governorship tomorrow Iheanacho Nwosu, Abuja Senator representing Owerri zone at the upper legislative chamber of the National Assembly, Sen. Samuel Anyanwu, has said he is interested in the governorship of Imo state because the governance experiment in the hands of the incumbent has failed the expectation of the people, making the need to…

  • JUST IN: FG to unveil Transaction Advisers for national carrier, MRO Thursday

    — 28th March 2018

    Uche Usim, Abuja Plans of having a national airline and a sound Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility in the country crystallized, on Wednesday morning, when Minister of State, Aviation, Hadi Sirika, said a Transaction Advisers for the projects would be unveiled, on Thursday, at the 4th Aviation Stakeholders Forum, in Abuja. Other major projects…

  • Self-defence: Danjuma misunderstood – Ortom

    — 28th March 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja; Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, has said the call by former Defence Minister, General Theophilus  Danjuma, who at the weekend tasked Nigerians to protect themselves from rampaging armed bandits who he alleged have military backing, was misunderstood. Ortom told State House Correspondents, shortly after a closed-door meeting with…

  • Ihedioha pledges to restore quality education

    — 28th March 2018

    George Onyejiuwa, Owerri Former deputy  speaker of the House of Representatives and governorship aspirant, Emeka Ihedioha, has assured that when he is elected governor of Imo State, he would restore the high quality of education which, he said, has been neglected since 2011. Ihedioha,  who stated this yesterday, while delivering the keynote address at the…

  • Ugwuanyi swears in 3 High Court judges

    — 28th March 2018

    Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, yesterday, swore in justices Linda Okibe, Veronica Ajogwu and Esther Alukwu as judges of Enugu State High Court. Justice Okibe, until her elevation was the chief registrar of the High Court of Justice, Enugu, while Justices Ajogwu and Alukwu were chief magistrates (Grade 1) of the state’s judiciary. Swearing in…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share