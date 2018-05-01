The Sun News
BUHARI - OKOROCHA - IMO STATE

Imo State APC endorses President Buhari for second term

— 1st May 2018
  • Passes vote of confidence on Okorocha

Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

The Imo State Chapter of ruling party All Progressives Congress, (APC) has endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari for a second term in office, while passing a Vote of Confidence on State Governor Rochas Okorocha.

This was contained in a communique signed by the State Chairman of the Party, Dr Hillary Eke, and party Secretary Hon Ireagwu Obioma, as well as the 27 Local Government chairmen of the party.

The party noted that the influx into its ranks by eminent Nigerians and its growth indicated how well the party is doing, including he administrations under its control at all levels of government in the country.

The communiqué reads:

“The entire APC structure in Imo State affirms implicit support to the endorsement of Mr President’s second term in office by the 24 Governors of APC extraction. We wholeheartedly align with this progressive agenda as it is the only way to sustain the gains of credible and transparent governance which have been the hallmark of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, especially in sustaining the fight to restore the integrity of the country by lifting her from the cesspool of corruption,

It continued that:

“We commend the visionary and dynamic leadership provided by His Excellency, Owelle Rochas Anayo Okorocha, OON, which has continued to drown the opposition in Imo State. We commend the State Chairman, Dr Hilary Eke and his team, for their support to His Excellency in his drive to position the South-East geo-political zone [at] the front burner of national politics. We retain implicit confidence in them.

“All APC faithful are hereby enjoined to mobilize massively to ensure successful Congress for the continued progress of our great Party.

“All party faithful and indeed all Imolites are to ensure maximum mobilization of the grassroots to produce a resounding victory for APC at the forthcoming Local Government elections scheduled to hold in July, 2018,” the communique concludes.

