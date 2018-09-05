– The Sun News
Latest
5th September 2018 - Imo stakeholders urge Araraume, others to quit APC
5th September 2018 - Defection: Group backs Salvador, faults George
5th September 2018 - Enugu: Ugwuanyi begins repair of potholes 
5th September 2018 - How to check phone battery explosion
5th September 2018 - Police apologise to Clark over raid of residence in Abuja
5th September 2018 - No going back on sit-at-home, IPOB insists
5th September 2018 - Don’t drag Nigeria into another civil unrest, Bishop Nwokolo tells politicians
5th September 2018 - Ibadan Obas to Ladoja: You’re behind crisis rocking Olubadan chieftaincy system
5th September 2018 - 4.5trn cigarette butts thrown away yearly – UN studies
5th September 2018 - Pastors’ misconception of Genesis 2:24; Matthew 19: 4 – 6 (2)
Home / Politics / Imo stakeholders urge Araraume, others to quit APC
Araraume

Imo stakeholders urge Araraume, others to quit APC

— 5th September 2018

A coalition of different groups has called on a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Senator Ifeanyi Araraume, to look for another platform to contest the forthcoming governorship election. 

The coalition, comprising professionals, students, town unions, the clergy and others, said he and his huge followers would not get justice in the on-going efforts to resolve the current crisis in Imo APC.

The groups, which met through representatives in the state capital last weekend, said they made the call because they no longer had confidence that the APC under the leadership of Adams Oshiomhole, was the credible platform through which the people of the state can bring about the type of governance they envisage in May 29, 2019.

READ ALSO Defection: Group backs Salvador, faults George

In a communiqué issued at the end of the meeting, the participants noted that the people of the state had become “completely disenchanted” with the party as a result of the “repressive and unresponsive” style of the administration of the current Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha.

The groups noted that the call on Senator Araraume to seek for another party was further informed by the fact that majority of the people of the state had long before now identified the former senator as possessing qualities that would enable him “recover and rebuild the state from the ruins it has been left in for close to eight years now.”

The spokesman of the coalition, Apostle Jonas Ihejirika, noted that they were worried that even if the senator secured the ticket of the APC to run for the election, he will be most unlikely to secure the mandate of the people because the party has been “completely demarcated” in the state by the governor.

He listed some of the grievances of the people against the Okorocha administration to include brazen impunity, which manifests mostly in the governor’s “utter disdain for the rule of law, high handedness/insensitivity to the yearnings of the people, deceit and crass lack of transparency.”

Ihejirika further explained that though at some point the people of the state were gearing towards returning the APC to power in 2019, owing to the fact that some stakeholders were making some efforts to rebrand it, he said “recent developments within the party have thwarted such efforts such that the people are now looking elsewhere.”

READ ALSO Don’t drag Nigeria into another civil unrest, Bishop Nwokolo tells politicians

Before now, several leaders of the APC in the South East geo-political zone have criticised Governor Okorocha for his style of administration, which they said had jeopardised its chances of even retaining Imo, the only state it has in the zone, let alone winning in the 2019 general election.

Specifically, Osita Okechukwu, director general of the Voice of Nigeria, has had hot exchanges with Okorocha, over the former’s insistence that the governor had almost destroyed the chances of the party to get enough votes for President Muhammadu Buhari, who has indicated interest to seek re-election next year.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Araraume

Imo stakeholders urge Araraume, others to quit APC

— 5th September 2018

A coalition of different groups has called on a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Senator Ifeanyi Araraume, to look for another platform to contest the forthcoming governorship election.  The coalition, comprising professionals, students, town unions, the clergy and others, said he and his huge followers would not get justice in…

  • BODE GEORGE

    Defection: Group backs Salvador, faults George

    — 5th September 2018

    A political organisation, Lagos Solidarity Movement (LSM), has backed the defection of the chairman of the Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Moshood Salvador, to the All Progressives Congress (APC). The group, in a statement by its chairman, Tony Okafor, and secretary, Tunde Jaiyesimi, noted that it was unsurprising that Salvador left…

  • potholes

    Enugu: Ugwuanyi begins repair of potholes 

    — 5th September 2018

    Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi  has commenced comprehensive repairs of emerging potholes on urban and intercity roads in the state. The areas undergoing maintenance in Enugu metropolis, at the moment, include Ogui Junction,Otigba Junction, Savage Crescent, G.R.A and Damija, Trans Ekulu, among other locations.   The project is in keeping with its administration mandate to provide…

  • PHONE BATTERY

    How to check phone battery explosion

    — 5th September 2018

    Let your phone cool – whether you’re charging, gaming or something else, let your phone cool down if it gets hot. Chinenye Anuforo With recent technology such as fast charging and the latest processors, there is more heat in today’s phones than before. There are several reasons why a phone battery might overheat. Sometimes, it…

  • nigeria police force

    Police apologise to Clark over raid of residence in Abuja

    — 5th September 2018

    NAN The Nigeria Police Force has apologized to Chief Edwin Clark over the unauthorised raid of his residence in Abuja by four policemen. The Force spokesman, Ag. DCP Jimoh Moshood, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report that four police men on Tuesday, illegally raided the…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share