Imo set to revive Grasshoppers 
Grasshoppers

Imo set to revive Grasshoppers 

— 11th April 2018

•As commissioner assures on Heartland 

Monica Iheakam 

Imo State government is making moves to revive the once dreaded Grasshoppers Handball Club of Owerri. Hint to this effect was dropped yesterday by Imo State sports commissioner, Dr Martins Ohiri in an exclusive chat with Daily Sunsports.

The youthful sports commissioner said the state government is planning big for the handball outfit that in her heyday ruled Africa.

“You know Imo is the home of handball, we are going to revive Grasshoppers handball club and also refurbish the Grasshoppers handball stadium. We are not paying attention to only football. The state government is encouraging other sports. The vision of Governor Owelle Rochas Okorocha is to lay a solid foundation for sports in Imo and that is why he is building two ultra modern stadia in Orlu and Okigwe. Dan Anyiam Stadium has already been given some face lift and we are going to do more job on the stadium,” Ohiri said.

On Heartland football club, Ohiri said he is confident the club would finish well in the NPFL this season.

“There is nothing to worry about Heartland. They won’t return to the lower league. The welfare of the players and technical crew has remained a top priority. The government would continue to motivate them and ensure they do well in the league.”

Ohiri was full of praise for Dana Air for backing Heartland FC, even as he charged other corporate bodies operating in the state to support sports as government alone can not afford to be bankrolling sports.

Latest

EFCC

EFCC recovers N28bn from tax defaulters

— 11th April 2018

James Ojo, Abuja The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has lauded the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for its role particularly in the recovery of N28 billion from various tax defaulters across the country. Executive Chairman of FIRS, Babatunde Fowler, gave the commendation yesterday at the office of the Acting Chairman of EFCC, Ibrahim…

  • Oando shareholders accuse SEC of frustrating probe

    — 11th April 2018

    Chinwendu Obienyi As the crisis rocking Oando Plc continued unabated, shareholders of the company yesterday accused the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of shielding the company from probe and has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Assembly to intervene in the interest of Nigerians and the larger economy. The investors, under the aegis…

  • NCAA issues weather hazard alert to airlines  

    — 11th April 2018

    Louis Ibah The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCCA) yesterday  issued a weather hazard alert to pilots and airline operators, urging them to adhere strictly to security, safety standards and processes that guide flying in the rainy season to forestall air crashes in the country.     The NCAA said the  alert had become imperative given…

  • Union Bank

    Union Bank reiterates commitment to grow customers’ businesses

    — 11th April 2018

    Steve Agbota Union Bank has reiterated its commitment to support the growth of Nigerian businesses and its customers. This announcement was made by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the bank, Emeka Emuwa, during a customer engagement forum, which held recently in Onitsha, Anambra State, with leading businessmen and women in the state in attendance. …

  • Verdi

    Verdi strike: Lufthansa makes alternative arrangement for Nigerian passengers

    — 11th April 2018

    Louis Ibah German carrier, Lufthansa Airline, says it has made alternative plans to airlift its Nigerian passengers out of the Lagos, Port Harcourt and Abuja international airports as the industrial action called by Verdi Union in Frankfurt, Munich, Cologne and Bremen airports commences from the early hours of yesterday. The Verdi trade union strike would…

