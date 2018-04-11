Imo set to revive Grasshoppers 

•As commissioner assures on Heartland

Monica Iheakam

Imo State government is making moves to revive the once dreaded Grasshoppers Handball Club of Owerri. Hint to this effect was dropped yesterday by Imo State sports commissioner, Dr Martins Ohiri in an exclusive chat with Daily Sunsports.

The youthful sports commissioner said the state government is planning big for the handball outfit that in her heyday ruled Africa.

“You know Imo is the home of handball, we are going to revive Grasshoppers handball club and also refurbish the Grasshoppers handball stadium. We are not paying attention to only football. The state government is encouraging other sports. The vision of Governor Owelle Rochas Okorocha is to lay a solid foundation for sports in Imo and that is why he is building two ultra modern stadia in Orlu and Okigwe. Dan Anyiam Stadium has already been given some face lift and we are going to do more job on the stadium,” Ohiri said.

On Heartland football club, Ohiri said he is confident the club would finish well in the NPFL this season.

“There is nothing to worry about Heartland. They won’t return to the lower league. The welfare of the players and technical crew has remained a top priority. The government would continue to motivate them and ensure they do well in the league.”

Ohiri was full of praise for Dana Air for backing Heartland FC, even as he charged other corporate bodies operating in the state to support sports as government alone can not afford to be bankrolling sports.