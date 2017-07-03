The Sun News
Latest
3rd July 2017 - Imo police kill 5 robbery, kidnap suspects
3rd July 2017 - I didn’t ask anyone to sue IGP, police, says Evans
3rd July 2017 - Police foil bank robbery in Anambra
3rd July 2017 - Police rescue alleged ritualist from mob
3rd July 2017 - Lawyer, pastor, others in custody over forgery of will
3rd July 2017 - Govs, Igbo leaders demand dialogue
3rd July 2017 - I don’t think there’s plan to islamise Nigeria – Onaiyekan
3rd July 2017 - Again, Aisha visits Buhari in London tomorrow
3rd July 2017 - UNILAG validates urine test for malaria
3rd July 2017 - Ahiara Diocese must obey Pope -Okorocha
Home / National / Imo police kill 5 robbery, kidnap suspects

Imo police kill 5 robbery, kidnap suspects

— 3rd July 2017

• Arrest 2

Operatives of the Imo State Police Command at the weekend killed five armed robbery and kidnap suspects, in a renewed offensive against criminal elements in the state. Two other suspects are now in police net following the operation.

A statement signed by the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Chris Ezike, said the state command’s monitoring unit had an encounter with a four-man gang of suspected kidnappers/armed robbers who the police had been trailing, near a petrol station at Irete, Owerri West Local Government Area. In the ensuing gun duel, he said, five of the suspects sustained gunshot wounds and later died, while two were arrested, with various degrees of injuries and are currently in police custody.

The police chief gave the names of the suspects as Ifeanyi, 38, Emeka, 28, Moses and Azubuike, popularly known as Zuby.

Ezike said that exhibits recovered from suspects included one AK-47 rifle; one pump-action gun;  one cut-to-size locally made gun; 17 rounds of AK-47 ammunition; 13 rounds of live cartridges;  six expended cartridges; some items suspected to be charms and a mask.

Two of the suspects, he said, later died as a result of injuries sustained during the exchange of fire, while the surviving two are cooperating with the police in their investigations.

Ezike also disclosed that the same Friday operatives of the Nekede Division of the command, while also on routine patrol along Ihiagwa, in Owerri West LGA, had encounter with a three-man gang of suspected armed robbers, who opened fire on sighting the patrol team. According to him in the gunfire three of the suspected armed robbers were arrested with varying degrees of injuries. He said the arrested suspects died on the way to the hospital.

The police commissioner said two locally made short guns, two live cartridges and one motorcycle were recovered from the suspects.

Ezike said he had been working in tandem with community members in his whistle-blowing strategy, which has been successful.

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Imo police kill 5 robbery, kidnap suspects

— 3rd July 2017

• Arrest 2 Operatives of the Imo State Police Command at the weekend killed five armed robbery and kidnap suspects, in a renewed offensive against criminal elements in the state. Two other suspects are now in police net following the operation. A statement signed by the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Chris Ezike, said the state…

Share

  • I didn’t ask anyone to sue IGP, police, says Evans

    — 3rd July 2017

    By Christopher Oji Suspected billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, aka Evans,  has expressed shock over reports that he dragged the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, and the Nigeria Police to the court. A Lagos-based lawyer,  Olukoya Ogungbeje, had on Wednesday last week filed a suit on behalf of Evans, claiming that the suspect’s continued detention…

    Share

  • Police foil bank robbery in Anambra

    — 3rd July 2017

    From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha Barely one week after Garba Umar assumed office as the Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, the command has foiled a bank robbery and arrested five suspects for various criminal activities. Parading the suspects at the command headquarters in Awka yesterday, Umar, flanked by other senior officers of the command, said…

    Share

  • Police rescue alleged ritualist from mob

    — 3rd July 2017

    From Okey Sampson, Aba A man suspected to be a ritualist who specialised in causing male genitals to vanish has reportedly been arrested by the Abayi Division of the Nigeria Police, World Bank, on the outskirts of Aba, Abia State. It was gathered that the suspect, simply identified as U.D., had posed as a beggar…

    Share

  • Lawyer, pastor, others in custody over forgery of will

    — 3rd July 2017

    From Paul Osuyi, Asaba Five persons have been remanded at the medium prison facility in Ogwashi-Uku, Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State, over their role in the alleged forgery of the will of Chief Bernard Ogbolumani. The accused include a popular Asaba-based legal practitioner, Emeka Okonkwo, and a priest of the Anglican Church,…

    Share

Archive

July 2017
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share