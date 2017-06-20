Imo police arrest abductors of Catholic priest

…Declares native doctor wanted

From: GEORGE ONYEJIUWA, OWERRI

Operatives of the anti-kidnapping unit of the Imo state Police Command have arrested three suspects for allegedly kidnapping a Catholic priest.

The suspects allegedly abducted Rev. Fr. Charles Nwachukwu of Amauzari Parish in Isiala Mbano council area of Imo State on June 16 at about 8:00p.m while on transit along Umunkwo/ Abaja road in Nwangele council area of the state by five unidentified armed gang.

The suspects were identified as Chinedu Odomena, 24, Ogadinma, 20 and Uzoma Mejuru, 48 all from Umuokpo Abaja in Nwangele council area of Imo State.

According to Commissioner of Police, Mr. Chris Ezike, who briefed newsmen, on Tuesday, at the state’s police command, he said that following a report of the incident that operatives of anti- kidnapping unit had immediately swung into action with the use of a high powered tracking device and promptly arrested one Ogadinma Ajonuma, 20 years and a native of Umuokpo Abaja in Nwangele council area of the state on the 18, June 2017.

Said he, “Ogadinma Ajonuma who confessed to the crime and led the operatives of the anti – kidnapping units to Umuokpo forest where the Catholic Priest was rescued on unhurt on 18 June, 2017 .Further development also led to the arrest Chinedu Odomena, 24 years alias Miliki also a native of Umuokpo Abaja and when he was searched the car keys of the Highlander Jeep of the Priest was found on him.

“He subsequently led the operatives to where the Highlander Jeep was parked at Umuocham in Abaja Nwangele readiness for onward movement to where it will be sold. The suspect further confessed to have been involved in the kidnapping of one man from Ifeakala last October 16, 2016 and the kidnapping of the owner of St. Cosin Petroleum station along Egbu Road Owerri.”

The police boss further revealed that the suspects were cooperating with investigation and have also disclosed the identities of their cohorts who are now at large.

In a related development the police has declared one Chidera Njoku, a native Doctor wanted for alleged gun running.

According to the Imo state Police Boss on the 18 June, 2017 that operatives of the Ngor Okpala Division acting on intelligence report had executed a search warrant in a Shrine in the house of Chidera Njoku of Umuagwu Alulu in Ngor Okpala council area of the state.

He disclosed that during the search of the shrine of native doctor, the following exhibits were found there: 82 rounds of 5.56mm live ammunitions, 3 K2 Riffle magazines, one locally-made revolver pistol, one human skull , 2 battle axes, 1 identity card and some pictures.

Ezike said that the suspects upon sighting the police operatives fled and that coordinated efforts are being made to track him down.