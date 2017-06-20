The Sun News
Latest
20th June 2017 - Imo police arrest abductors of Catholic priest
20th June 2017 - German police unveil mass detention centre ahead of G20 protests
20th June 2017 - Quite order: Jigawa police allays non-indigenes’ fears
20th June 2017 - Israel’s jailed ex-PM Ehud Olmert hospitalised
20th June 2017 - Obaseki sends commissioner nominees to Edo Assembly 
20th June 2017 - 2019 prophesy: Ebonyi CAN carpets cleric
20th June 2017 - Kogi LG to employ 50,000 youths, women in farms
20th June 2017 - Man arrested for beating, chaining son for stealing N2,000
20th June 2017 - Abuja-Kaduna rail: FG to procure 4 new locomotives in August
20th June 2017 - Traffic wardens dismissed over N15,000 extortion
Home / National / Imo police arrest abductors of Catholic priest

Imo police arrest abductors of Catholic priest

— 20th June 2017

…Declares native doctor wanted

From: GEORGE ONYEJIUWA, OWERRI

Operatives of the anti-kidnapping unit of the Imo state Police Command have arrested three suspects for allegedly kidnapping a Catholic priest.

The suspects allegedly abducted Rev. Fr. Charles Nwachukwu of Amauzari Parish in Isiala Mbano  council area of Imo State on June 16 at  about 8:00p.m while on transit along Umunkwo/ Abaja road in Nwangele council area of the state by five unidentified armed gang.

The suspects were identified as Chinedu Odomena, 24, Ogadinma, 20 and Uzoma Mejuru, 48 all from Umuokpo Abaja in Nwangele council area of Imo State.

According to Commissioner of Police, Mr. Chris Ezike, who briefed newsmen, on Tuesday, at the state’s police command, he said that following a report of the incident that operatives of anti- kidnapping unit had immediately swung into action with the use of a high powered tracking device and promptly arrested one Ogadinma Ajonuma, 20 years and a native of Umuokpo Abaja in Nwangele council area of the state on the 18, June 2017.

Said he, “Ogadinma Ajonuma who confessed to the crime and led the operatives of the anti – kidnapping units to Umuokpo forest where the Catholic Priest was rescued on unhurt on 18 June, 2017 .Further development also led to the arrest Chinedu Odomena, 24 years alias Miliki also a native of Umuokpo Abaja and when he was searched the car keys of the Highlander Jeep of the Priest was found on him.

“He subsequently led the operatives to where the Highlander Jeep was parked at Umuocham in Abaja Nwangele readiness for onward movement to where it will be sold. The suspect further confessed to have been involved in the kidnapping of one man from Ifeakala last October 16, 2016 and the kidnapping of the owner of St. Cosin Petroleum station along Egbu Road Owerri.”

The police boss further revealed that the suspects were cooperating with investigation and have also disclosed the identities of their cohorts who are now at large.

In a related development the police has declared one Chidera Njoku, a native Doctor wanted for alleged gun running.

According to the Imo state Police Boss on the 18 June, 2017 that operatives of the Ngor Okpala Division acting on intelligence report had executed a search warrant in a Shrine in the house of Chidera Njoku of Umuagwu Alulu in Ngor Okpala council area of the state.

He disclosed that during the search of the shrine of native doctor, the following exhibits were found there: 82 rounds of 5.56mm live ammunitions, 3 K2 Riffle magazines, one locally-made revolver pistol, one human skull , 2 battle axes, 1 identity card and some pictures.

Ezike said that the suspects upon sighting the police operatives fled and that coordinated efforts are being made to track him down.

 

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Imo police arrest abductors of Catholic priest

— 20th June 2017

…Declares native doctor wanted From: GEORGE ONYEJIUWA, OWERRI Operatives of the anti-kidnapping unit of the Imo state Police Command have arrested three suspects for allegedly kidnapping a Catholic priest. The suspects allegedly abducted Rev. Fr. Charles Nwachukwu of Amauzari Parish in Isiala Mbano  council area of Imo State on June 16 at  about 8:00p.m while…

Share

  • German police unveil mass detention centre ahead of G20 protests

    — 20th June 2017

    German police on Tuesday unveiled a mass detention centre built in anticipation of protests against the Group of 20 summit in Hamburg in July, which are expected to turn violent. The 11,000-square-metre centre in Hamburg’s southern Harburg district has 70 group cells and 50 single cells that can hold as many as 400 detainees, according…

    Share

  • Quite order: Jigawa police allays non-indigenes’ fears

    — 20th June 2017

      From: Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse Jigawa State Police Commissioner, Rasheed Akimbo, has urged non-indigenes resident in the state not to lose sleep over purported quit order issued against the Igbo to leave the northern part of the country come October 1, 2017. The police boss said this after a meeting with a group of non-indigenes…

    Share

  • Israel’s jailed ex-PM Ehud Olmert hospitalised

    — 20th June 2017

    Ehud Olmert, the first former prime minister in Israel’s history to go behind bars, was taken to a hospital Tuesday for a check-up, said an Israel Prison Service spokeswoman. The 71-year-old, who must serve 27 months behind bars for corruption, had complained of chest pain, according to Israeli media reports. Prison service spokeswoman Hana Herbst…

    Share

  • Obaseki sends commissioner nominees to Edo Assembly 

    — 20th June 2017

    From: Tony Osauzo, Benin-City Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has sent the names of his commissioners’ nominees to the State House of Assembly for confirmation. The nominees contained in a letter he sent to the Speaker, Justin Okonoboh, and dated June 19, 2017, came seven months after the governor took oath of office. The…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share