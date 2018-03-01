Imo people‘ll decide who succeeds Okorocha – Chiji

Dickson Okafor

Chiji Collins represents Isiala Mbano State Constituency in Imo State House of Assembly on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC). In this interview, the lawmaker narrated how his mandate was taken away from him by error and how he reclaimed it after nine months from his predecessor through the court.

You have been in the Imo State House of Assembly for two years, what are your experiences like?

Let me correct one impression, I’m not up to two years in Imo House of Assembly. By August I will be two years. My predecessor wrongly went there and spent nine months. To me, there are those in the House and there those in the assembly because it is an issue of caucus. Those outside the caucus are those in the House and those in the caucus are those in the assembly. On my experiences so far, it has been exciting. It didn’t take me too long to get used to the workings in the assembly as well as the act of law making. I stand to be challenged by anybody; I did far better within four months than the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) person that was there for nine months in terms of attracting projects to my constituency. When I reclaimed my mandate from her through the court, I discovered that we lost all that were due to my constituency in terms projects that ought to have been cited in my area. These projects are: the chapel, boreholes, admission, civil service Jobs and other employment opportunities. I bought JAMB forms for some students. All these things are part of the privileges enjoyed by members of the state House of Assembly. So, immediately I came in I started disturbing the governor and l let him know that the people of Isiala Mbano are marginalised and that we must have our own share.

It was a difficult battle but by the Grace of God all that we lost I recovered. The chapel is near completion; so many indigent students got admission into institutions of higher learning, boreholes were sunk in communities. Anyone who says Chiji has not done anything is a PDP person. The question I always ask is, ‘show me one thing the PDP person did for the nine months she was there.’

Why do you say your predecessor was in the House wrongly?

The judgment said she was there in error. Like I said earlier, I don’t know if she didn’t ask or she demanded for it and she was not given our share when she was there. So, when I defeated her in the court my people started feeling the impact of quality and effective representation. In terms bill, I have sponsored many and have moved a lot of motions. So I don’t see anywhere my presence is not felt by my constituents. Therefore, to compare me with my predecessor is an error because she came into the House by error.

What is your relationship with Sen. Ifeanyi Ararume?

Yes, Sen. Ifeanyi Ararume was and still my principal. He came into APC as a rescuer. It was Governor Rochas Okorocha that invited Ararume to come and help him get re-elected in 2015 during the supplementary election. And Ararume invited his teeming supporters to join him rescue Okorocha. I left PDP earlier for APC before Ararume joined the party. In fact, I joined APC at the formative stage and Ararume joined us during the Imo governorship rerun. Okorocha told us after he won the rerun that we should always thank Ararume for him but of late things have changed.

Ararume has been a rescuer on several occasions, but once again Ararume’s governorship ambition is under threat as he has fallen out with the governor, why does he seems unlucky?

When you say he is unlucky, I don’t agree with you. It is all about politics and politics is all about interest. I wouldn’t know if Okorocha has chosen to withdraw support for Ararume after all he did for him. This we are investigating because Okorocha has not told me who he is backing for the governorship of the state in 2019. I only heard from people that he has endorsed his in-law. Well, until we get to the bridge, then we know how to cross it.

But Okorocha has vowed not to hand over to Ararume.

Only God chooses a leader and He will decide who to crown when the time comes. Also, God will always use people to bring to pass His will. However, the people of Imo through God’s direction will choose who they want to lead them in 2019.