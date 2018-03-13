The Sun News
Latest
13th March 2018 - Imo owes N200bn, bankrupt -Guber aspirant
13th March 2018 - African human rights commission writes Buhari on IPOB, Kanu 
13th March 2018 - Herdsmen kill 3, injure 2 in Ebonyi
13th March 2018 - Abia: APC chieftain spits fire over destruction of billboards, posters
13th March 2018 - Dapchi: We’re negotiating for release of schoolgirls –Buhari
13th March 2018 - N23bn election bribe: EFCC grills ex-PDP chairman, Modu Sheriff
12th March 2018 - Suspected lunatic hacks primary school pupils to death in Ogun
12th March 2018 - Theresa May: Russia ‘Highly Likely’ to be responsible for ex-spy poisoning
12th March 2018 - Dapchi Girls: We’re negotiating their release, no military option – Buhari
12th March 2018 - French fashion icon Givenchy dies aged 91
Home / Politics / Imo owes N200bn, bankrupt -Guber aspirant

Imo owes N200bn, bankrupt -Guber aspirant

— 13th March 2018

• Allegation frivolous -Government

George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

A governorship aspirant on the platform of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), Pascal Ikenna Ejiogu, has alleged that Governor Rochas Okorocha has been finding it difficult to pay salaries and pensions because Imo State is bankrupt.

Ejiogu, who stated this yesterday when he declared his ambition to run next year’s governorship race said the Okorocha administration is indebted to commercial banks to the tune of N200 billion.

He decried what he described as decadence in the state and accused the current administration of running the state aground.

Ejiogu, who is an industrial chemist and cyber security expert said: “Imo State now depends solely on the monthly federal allocation to survive.

“The  current administration has run Imo aground as the state has gone bankrupt; and that is why the governor is not able to pay salaries and pensions regularly, and whenever he decides to pay, he pays only 70 per cent.

“Today, the state’s indebtedness to commercial banks stands at N200 billion, and the governor of Central Bank of Nigeria has advised banks not to lend money to the state as it has exceeded the borrowing limit.

“So, today, the state is 0only surviving on monthly federal allocation,” Ejiogu said.

The governorship aspirant decried the high rate of youth unemployment in the state, which he blamed on the current administration’s alleged inability to  provide the enabling environment, which would have attracted investors both within and outside the state.

He said if elected as governor, he would tackle the problem by providing the enabling environment for investors, such as making land accessible to them.

“If elected governor, I will make sure willing investors are provided with lands to site their factories. Already, I’m discussing with General Electric on the issue of power because without regular power supply, there would be no industrial activity in the state, because, we have abundant gas in Ohaji, which we can utilise to provide electricity for the state.”

He promised that if elected, his administration would tap into the state’s agricultural and tourism potentials which he said the current administration has only paid lip service to.

When contacted for reaction, Governor Okorocha’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Sam Onwuemeodo, simply dismissed the allegation that the state is unable to pay regular salaries and pensions because it is bankrupt as frivolous.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Imo owes N200bn, bankrupt -Guber aspirant

— 13th March 2018

• Allegation frivolous -Government George Onyejiuwa, Owerri A governorship aspirant on the platform of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), Pascal Ikenna Ejiogu, has alleged that Governor Rochas Okorocha has been finding it difficult to pay salaries and pensions because Imo State is bankrupt. Ejiogu, who stated this yesterday when he declared his ambition to run…

  • African human rights commission writes Buhari on IPOB, Kanu 

    — 13th March 2018

    Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka The African Commission on Human and People’s Rights (ACHPR) has restrained the Nigerian government from taking further actions against the President of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, and members of the group pending the decision of the commission on the complaint of the group against the government. The ACHPR,…

  • Herdsmen kill 3, injure 2 in Ebonyi

    — 13th March 2018

    Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki No fewer than three persons were killed and two others injured in Enyanwuigwe village, Igbeagu community, in Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, when two suspected Fulani herdsmen stormed the community and unleashed terror on residents. The tragedy, Daily Sun gathered, took place at about 9:30am yesterday. Also damaged in the…

  • Abia: APC chieftain spits fire over destruction of billboards, posters

    — 13th March 2018

    A member of Buhari /Osinbajo Solidarity Team (BOST), Comrade Ijeoma Eke, has cautioned Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu and other members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) against sponsoring hoodlums to destroy its party’s billboards across the state. This was against the backdrop of massive destruction of billboards and posters belonging to the All…

  • Dapchi: We’re negotiating for release of schoolgirls –Buhari

    — 13th March 2018

    • Latest abduction heartbreaking –Tillerson  Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has explained why his administration is being careful in rescuing schoolgirls abducted by Boko Haram from Chibok, Borno and Government Girls Science and Technical College, Daphi in Yobe State. He told the United States of America Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, that he prefers…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share