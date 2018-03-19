The Sun News
Latest
19th March 2018 - Imo: Okorocha shuns APC stakeholders’ meeting
18th March 2018 - 2019 polls: Kalu charges Abia APC to victory, says ‘party will take over state’
18th March 2018 - Bishop Nwokolo supports female offspring inheriting father’s property
18th March 2018 - Russia: Putin wins Presidency for 4th term, with over 70% of vote
18th March 2018 - APC, PDP bicker over Edo State foreign debt profile
18th March 2018 - Bayelsa goes tough on cultism, expels 7 Secondary School students
18th March 2018 - NUJ tasks Okowa over 60% equity sale in Delta Line
18th March 2018 - Make public officers accountable, Fayose charges Ekiti elders
18th March 2018 - Sokoto Police arrest Nigerien with ammunitions, Army camouflage
18th March 2018 - Audu/Faleke group condemns herdsmen killings in Kogi
Home / Cover / Politics / Imo: Okorocha shuns APC stakeholders’ meeting

Imo: Okorocha shuns APC stakeholders’ meeting

— 19th March 2018

•Nothing wrong in Nwosu’s ambition –Commissioner

George OnyejiuwaStanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Governor Rochas Okorocha, yesterday, shunned an inaugural meeting of Imo All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders’ meeting in Owerri, the state capital.

The meeting, which had in attendance the APC National Organising Secretary, Senator Osita Izunaso, Senators Benjamin Uwajumogu, Ifeanyi Araraume and Okorocha’s deputy, Eze Madumere, was presided over by the party’s state Chairman, Hillary Eke.

Others at the meeting, which held at Concorde Hotel, Owerri, were chairman of TETFUND, Emeka Nwajiuba; chairman of Nigeria Insurance Trust Fund, Jasper Azuatalam; former secretary to the state government, Jude Ejiogu; Okorocha’s son-in-law, Uche Nwosu and others.

Okorocha was out of the state as he had travelled to Ghana.

Newsmen were barred from entering the Sam Mbakwe Hall, where the meeting held.

Thereafter, state Publicity Secretary, Nze Nwabueze Ogushineti, told newsmen at the end of the meeting that the main aim for the stakeholders’ meeting was to address the internal schism in the party, which he said was threatening its unity.

“We want unity in the party, especially ahead of the elections next year, and we cannot win if there is problem in the party, and that was why this meeting was necessary.

Ogushineti further disclosed that the governor did not boycott the meeting, but was out of the country and added that the party does not recognise the current endorsement of aspirants by groups.

“The current endorsements of intending aspirants is not recognised by the party because, for now, they are not aspirants until they indicate their interest by buying the nomination forms; and, only when that is done, can we can say they are aspirants. So, whatever they are doing right now, is their private business.”

The meeting was also used as a forum to raise funds for the running of the party.

Meanwhile, a professor of law and former dean, Faculty of Law, Imo State University (IMSU), Professor Nnamdi Obiareri, has maintained that there is nothing wrong for Nwosu to succeed Okorocha.

Obiareri, who is Commissioner for Information, said being OKorocha’s son-in-law  does not constitutionally disqualify Nwosu from contesting for the governorship seat of the state.

“If he must not be governor, it must be at the unction of Imo people, but not because of parochial consideration that he is a son in-law to the governor,” Obiareri said.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Imo: Okorocha shuns APC stakeholders’ meeting

— 19th March 2018

•Nothing wrong in Nwosu’s ambition –Commissioner George Onyejiuwa; Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Governor Rochas Okorocha, yesterday, shunned an inaugural meeting of Imo All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders’ meeting in Owerri, the state capital. The meeting, which had in attendance the APC National Organising Secretary, Senator Osita Izunaso, Senators Benjamin Uwajumogu, Ifeanyi Araraume and Okorocha’s deputy, Eze Madumere,…

  • 2019 polls: Kalu charges Abia APC to victory, says ‘party will take over state’

    — 18th March 2018

    The Igbere, Abia State, country home of former Abia Governor Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu on Wednesday played host to party stakeholders comprising four principal officers of the All Progressives Congress (APC) drawn from the 17 Local Government Areas of the southeastern state. The objective of the meeting was simple: “Taking over the seat of power…

  • Bishop Nwokolo supports female offspring inheriting father’s property

    — 18th March 2018

    Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha Anglican Bishop on the Niger, Rev. (Dr.) Owen Nwokolo, of the Anglican Communion, Onitsha, Anambra State, has come out in support of the Supreme Court judgment on the inclusion of female offspring as eligible to inherit their father’s property, as against the Igbo tradition of exclusion of female heirs. Nwokolo described the…

  • Russia: Putin wins Presidency for 4th term, with over 70% of vote

    — 18th March 2018

    RT Incumbent Russian leader Vladimir Putin is set to secure a resounding victory in the Russian presidential election, according to partial results made public by the electoral commission. With 21 percent of the votes counted, mostly in eastern part of the country, Vladimir Putin leads with almost 72 percent of the vote, well ahead of the…

  • APC, PDP bicker over Edo State foreign debt profile

    — 18th March 2018

    Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin The ruling All Progressives Congress in Edo State and the Peoples Democratic Party have bickered over the state’s alarming foreign debt profile. The Debt Management Office had placed Edo as the third highest debtor to foreign creditors among subnational governments in Nigeria, with a debt of $232.2 million as of December, 2017. The…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share