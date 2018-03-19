Imo: Okorocha shuns APC stakeholders’ meeting

•Nothing wrong in Nwosu’s ambition –Commissioner

George Onyejiuwa; Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Governor Rochas Okorocha, yesterday, shunned an inaugural meeting of Imo All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders’ meeting in Owerri, the state capital.

The meeting, which had in attendance the APC National Organising Secretary, Senator Osita Izunaso, Senators Benjamin Uwajumogu, Ifeanyi Araraume and Okorocha’s deputy, Eze Madumere, was presided over by the party’s state Chairman, Hillary Eke.

Others at the meeting, which held at Concorde Hotel, Owerri, were chairman of TETFUND, Emeka Nwajiuba; chairman of Nigeria Insurance Trust Fund, Jasper Azuatalam; former secretary to the state government, Jude Ejiogu; Okorocha’s son-in-law, Uche Nwosu and others.

Okorocha was out of the state as he had travelled to Ghana.

Newsmen were barred from entering the Sam Mbakwe Hall, where the meeting held.

Thereafter, state Publicity Secretary, Nze Nwabueze Ogushineti, told newsmen at the end of the meeting that the main aim for the stakeholders’ meeting was to address the internal schism in the party, which he said was threatening its unity.

“We want unity in the party, especially ahead of the elections next year, and we cannot win if there is problem in the party, and that was why this meeting was necessary.

Ogushineti further disclosed that the governor did not boycott the meeting, but was out of the country and added that the party does not recognise the current endorsement of aspirants by groups.

“The current endorsements of intending aspirants is not recognised by the party because, for now, they are not aspirants until they indicate their interest by buying the nomination forms; and, only when that is done, can we can say they are aspirants. So, whatever they are doing right now, is their private business.”

The meeting was also used as a forum to raise funds for the running of the party.

Meanwhile, a professor of law and former dean, Faculty of Law, Imo State University (IMSU), Professor Nnamdi Obiareri, has maintained that there is nothing wrong for Nwosu to succeed Okorocha.

Obiareri, who is Commissioner for Information, said being OKorocha’s son-in-law does not constitutionally disqualify Nwosu from contesting for the governorship seat of the state.

“If he must not be governor, it must be at the unction of Imo people, but not because of parochial consideration that he is a son in-law to the governor,” Obiareri said.