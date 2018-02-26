The Sun News
Imo NLC demands restoration of 100% salaries to workers

— 26th February 2018

Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Imo State chapter, has called on the state government to restore the salaries of all categories of workers in the state to 100 per cent.

This was contained in the address read by the state chairman of NLC, Comrade Austin Chilakpu, to mark the 40 years existence of the union at the NUT House, Owerri, the state capital, at the weekend.

Chilakpu maintained that since the state government has overcome recession, it was imperative for it to commence full payment of salaries to the workers as against the slash obtainable after the contractual agreement with the State government.

The labour leader, while demanding for the completion and release of the promotion exercise, payment of arrears of pensions owed pensioners as well as regular payment of pensions to pensioners in the state, frowned at the anti-workers policies of the State government.

Chilakpu also condemned, in strong terms, the non-payment of gratuities to retired workers since 19998, the state government’s failure to recall the illegally disengaged workers of Imo Transport Company, non-payment of salaries of Adapalm workers for 34 months and non-payment of three months arrears of salaries to judicial workers in the State.

The labour leader also recalled that from the colonial era to the present day political evolution, the Labour movement had encountered many challenges ranging from issues that negatively affects the workers and the society at large.

He pointed out that in 40 years of existence, NLC has faced several problems from the previous military administrations as well as pseudo-democratic government adding that members in  the course of their struggle has paid the ultimate price with their lives, while many has been imprisoned or detained at various times.

Chilapku further disclosed that the state NLC has weathered several storms in other to have fair and better deal with the State workers, adding that the

members of the union has led workers to several protest, agitations, demonstration and lock-downs against obnoxious policies and actions of government that affects the conditions of workers in the State.

Addressing the union members at the event, Governor Rochas Okorocha, commended the NLC for the huge successes recorded in the past 40 years of struggle to better the lot of its members.

Governor Okorocha, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Sir. George Eche, reminded members of the union that his administration was open to constructive criticism.

On issues concerning pensioners in the state, Governor Okorocha assured that arrangement were being made to address the issue, while he urged workers in the state to continue to do their best to ensure greater productivity.

 

